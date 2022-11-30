Dubai: What happens when you get a traffic fine when driving someone else’s car in the UAE? While paying the cost of the fine can be easy, as you may simply give the money to the vehicle’s owner, the process is slightly different when it comes to any black points that you may have incurred.

This is because black points are not issued on a vehicle’s registration, but rather on a driving licence. When a car is booked for a traffic violation that includes black points, the points are imposed on the driving licence linked to the Traffic Code number under which the car was registered. So, if you were driving a colleague’s car, the black points would get transferred to his or her licence, instead of yours.

What are black points? Black points, or traffic points, are a penalty that is issued against some traffic violations. While some violations, like driving slightly over the speed limit or parking incorrectly can lead to monetary fines, behaviour that is more dangerous can lead to black points also being imposed.



A black point is issued on the driver’s licence. A motorist can get anywhere between for to a maximum of 24 black points. If there is a violation committed after a driver has 24 black points, the case is transferred to the UAE courts, with the licence being confiscated or suspended.

What is a traffic code number? T. C. No. stands for Traffic Code number, or the Traffic File Number. This number is linked to your driver’s licence as well as any number of cars that may be registered under your name. So, if you have a driving licence issued in the UAE, and two or three vehicles registered under your name, the T. C. No. for all these files will remain the same.

If you do find yourself in such a situation, traffic authorities in different Emirates in the UAE allow you to transfer the black points on to your licence through easy online services or by visiting the traffic departments at police stations.

Steps to follow

Depending on where the violation occurred, there are three ways you can complete this service:

1. The Ministry of Interior app – ‘MOI UAE’, for Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah. This app is available for Apple and Android devices.



2. Tamm app – For Abu Dhabi



3. Dubai Police Traffic Departments

‘MOI UAE’ app

1. Download the app and log in using the UAE Pass.



2. Go to the ‘services’ menu and select ‘Traffic Services’. Tap on register black points.

3. You will then have three options to search for black points:



a. My fines

b. Enter owner’s TC number

c. Enter owner’s plate number (Here you will have to enter the owner’s TC number, plate source, code, type, and plate number)

3. For transferring the black points to your licence, select either the second or the third option.

4. After that, click on the ‘Search’ button.

5. The app will then display the black points under that TC number or plate number.

6. Choose the fine for the violation you committed.

7. You will then receive a one-time password from your registered mobile password. Enter the OTP.

8. Then enter your TC Number and tap on ‘Register black points’. The black points will then be registered under your licence.

Abu Dhabi Police – the Tamm app

1. Download the Tamm app and log in using your UAE Pass.

2. Tap on ‘services’ at the bottom of the screen and tap on ‘entities’. Next, select ‘Abu Dhabi Police’.

3. Type ‘transfer black points’ into the search bar and select ‘Request to transfer black points to the driving licence’. Next, tap on the ‘start service’.

4. Then, scroll down and select the option – ‘I wish to claim black points on behalf of others’.

5. Next, enter the TC Number for which you would like to claim black points and click on the ‘search’ button next to it.

6. After that is done, you will then have the black points under your TC number.

Dubai Police

If the traffic violation occurred in Dubai, you must visit a Dubai Police traffic department at either of the two police stations:

1. Deira police station



2. Al Barsha police station