Steps to follow

• You will receive an SMS notifying you of a traffic fine issued on the car, on the number that you have registered. The SMS will contain details of the car number plate, the date, the street or road on which you committed the traffic violation and the amount of the traffic fine.

• You will also get a link to the Tamm website, where details of your fine will be shown.

• Once you tap on the link, you will be able to see the exact amount of the fine as well as the discount that is applied. The sooner you pay the fine, the higher the discount will be, with the maximum discount being 35 per cent. After two months, the discount will be reduced to 25 per cent, and this will be available up till one year from the date of the violation.

• Scroll down and you will be able to see the option to ‘Proceed to pay’.

• You will then be directed to the payment platform, where you can enter your credit card details, or choose to pay using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay. If you plan on converting the payment into an easy payment plan (EPP), make sure you use a credit card and not a debit card to make the payment.

• Once the payment is complete, you will see a box pop up reading ‘check installment’.

• Tap on it and you will be directed to a screen, with all the banks that have tied up with Abu Dhabi Police to offer this installment service.

• Choose your bank from the options by tapping on ‘Request installment’ next to the bank name.

• Enter your credit card number and then select the number of months for the EPP, with the options being three, six or 12 months.

• Finally, enter your name, as mentioned on the credit card and tap on ‘send request’.

• Once the request has been submitted, you will see a confirmation saying that the request has been processed.

• You will then be able to see the reduced amount being added to your credit card bill.