1. Abu Dhabi Police mobile application

Step 1: Sign in or create an account

• Download the ‘Abu Dhabi Police’ mobile application from the IOS App Store or Google Play Store. Once you open the app, you will be asked to log in with your existing Abu Police account or register for a new one. You also have the option to log in with your UAE Pass, which is directly linked to your Emirates ID.



• If you don’t have an existing account with Abu Dhabi Police or UAE Pass, register an account on the Abu Dhabi Police app by tapping on ‘Create a new account’, and entering your Emirates ID number, mobile number, and vehicle details.



• If you signed with your UAE Pass, you do not need manually enter any information, and can directly access any of the services on the app.

Step 2: View your fines

• On the app’s homepage you will be able to see your total fines in a red box. Tap on the box.

• Next, you will see all the fines registered against your vehicle. You can select one of the fines you want to pay for.

Step 3: Pay the traffic fines

• Once you have selected the fines, tap on the ‘Pay Now’ button that will appear.

• Next, enter your debit or credit card details.

• Once the payment is complete, you will get a notification that the service was completed successfully, and you also have the option to view the receipt.

2. TAMM mobile application

TAMM is the Abu Dhabi official online portal and app for local government services. To use the platform, you must have a UAE Pass account.

1. Download the ‘TAMM’ app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Open the app and on the homepage tap on ‘Payments’ and select ‘Traffic Fines Payment’.

3. Next, you will be asked to sign in with your UAE Pass.

4. Once you have signed in, you will be able to see all the fines registered against your vehicle. You do not need to enter any additional details since your UAE Pass is linked with car registration details.

5. After that, you will have the option to select one of the fines and pay them.

6. Next, you will be transferred to an online payment channel where you will have to enter your debit or credit card details.

7. Once you have paid the fines, you will get a digital receipt and notification stating that the payment was successful.

3. Ministry of Interior (MOI) mobile application – MOI UAE

Abu Dhabi motorists can also view and pay their fines on the ‘MOI UAE’ mobile application, which is available for Android and Apple devices.

Step 1: Download the app and sign-in



• Once you have downloaded the app, open it and tap on the ‘Traffic Fines Payment’ service on the homepage.



• Tap on the ‘Start Service’ button on the bottom, and sign in with your UAE Pass or create an account, which will require you to enter your Emirates ID number, mobile number and vehicle registration details.

Step 2: View your traffic fines



• After you have logged in you will have the option to view your fines with your Emirates ID. Enter your Emirates ID number and tap ‘View Fines’.



• Next, all the fines against your vehicle will be displayed on the app. You can select one of the fines and pay them on the app.

Step 3: Pay the traffic fines



• Tap on the ‘Pay’ button.



• Then, you will be able to view a payment summary – which will include the traffic violation and the transaction amount, and the total.



• Next, enter your credit or debit card details, and tap ‘Pay’. After that enter the One-Time-Password from your bank.



• Once that payment is complete, you will receive a digital receipt and also have the option to download it.

Two ways to pay Abu Dhabi Police traffic fines in-person

If you can’t pay your fines online, you can also pay your fines in person at a government customer service centre or self-payment kiosk. All you have to do is provide a valid Emirates ID, and you can settle the traffic fines.

1. Self-payment kiosks at TAMM Customer Service Centres

You can use self-payment kiosks located at TAMM Customer Service Centres and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) petrol stations in the Emirate to pay for your fines.

You can find the complete list of TAMM centres and their timings in each region in Abu Dhabi, by visiting this website: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/articles/abu-dhabi-government-service-centre

2. Abu Dhabi Police - Traffic Department Customer Services and Happiness Centre