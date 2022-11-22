How Dubai licence holders can pay traffic fines through MOI app

Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Log in using your UAE Pass or create an account specifically for the MOI app. For this, you need to provide your full name, mobile number, email address and Emirates ID number.

Once logged in, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Find the traffic fine payment service

Open the app, tap on the ‘services’ menu at the bottom of your screen, go to the first category, ‘Traffic Services,’ and select ‘Traffic Fines Payment’.

Step 2: Choose how you wish to search for fines on your record

You will find four ways of searching for traffic fines.

The first option will be to pay through the Traffic Code (TC) Number.

However, this TC number is different if you are a Dubai licence holder. The RTA issues a separate TC number, which can be used in the app to get the MOI TC number.

So, if you have a Dubai driving licence and select the TC Number option, tap on the information icon ‘i’ on the right.

You will see the option for Dubai licence holders at the bottom. Select that to get your TC Number.

You also have the option to pay through your licence number, vehicle plate number or Emirates ID number. If you choose the first option, continue with the following steps.

How to find your ‘RTA Number’ Factbox: How to find your ‘RTA Number’

Follow the steps below to find your RTA number:

1. Go to the RTA website – rta.ae, and click on the log-in icon.

2. Next, log in with your UAE Pass or create an account with RTA. You must enter your full name, email address, mobile number, and nationality.

3. Once you have logged in, you will see an RTA dashboard, and click on ‘Licensing Services'.

4. Then, click on ‘View Profile’ below.

5. Next, you will find your eight-digit RTA TC Number or traffic file number.

Step 3: Enter your ‘RTA Number’

Once you have found your TC Number issued by RTA, go back to the MOI app and enter that as your RTA number.

Next, tap the ‘submit’ button and MOI will provide you with the TC number in their system, which is ten digits.

Step 4: View your traffic fine

After that, go back to the traffic fine payment service.

You will find your TC number from the MOI system filled in automatically.

Next, tap the ‘view fines’ button.

You will then find the traffic fines you have incurred. You can either select a specific fine that you wish to pay or select all of them.

Step 5: Pay for the traffic fine

Once you have selected a fine, tap the green ‘pay’ button, which will appear on the bottom right of your mobile screen.

Next, you will be transferred to the MOI payment platform. You will need to pay the fine via debit or credit card.

Once you have paid the fine, you will receive a digital receipt from MOI.

If, however, you choose to pay through any of the other three options, you will simply need to enter the relevant information - licence number, vehicle plate number or Emirates ID number, and the system will provide you with details of the fines on your file.