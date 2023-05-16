Dubai: Just received an SMS for overstaying your parking or saw a parking ticket on your car? If so, public parking fines in the UAE can be easily paid online within a few minutes.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman are four Emirates with a paid parking system in place and you can settle your fines through their respective municipal and public transportation departments.

Here are the details.

1. Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, if you pay your public parking fines within 60 days of the issuance date, you will receive a 25 per cent discount, according to the Emirate’s public transport authority - Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

The public parking system in Abu Dhabi is called ‘Mawaqif’ and it is managed by ITC.

You can pay for public parking fines through the ‘Darb’ app, which is the official app for the Emirate’s toll gate system and public parking, by following these steps:

1. First download the Darb app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Next, open the app, and sign in with your UAE Pass.

3. Tap on ‘Fines’ on the app menu bar at the bottom of your mobile screen. Tap on ‘Mawaqif’.

4. The app will then detect the fines linked to the vehicle and your Emirates ID.

5. If there are fines on your account, select the violation and pay for it with your credit or debit card on the app.

2. Dubai

You can pay your fines through the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website – rta.ae. Through this online service you can also pay for other violations such crossing toll gates without any balance in your Salik account. Here is how you can check for fines and pay them:

1. Visit: https://traffic.rta.ae/trfesrv/public_resources/revamp/ffu/public-fines-payment.do?serviceCode=301&entityId=-1

2. Check for fines issued against you through any of the following methods:

• Using your vehicle number plate.

• Using your licence number.

• Using your fine number.

• Using your traffic file number

3. Once you enter the details, the system will provide information on any fine that may have been issued.

4. You can then complete the payment using your credit or debit card.



You can also pay the fines using the 'RTA' app, which is available for both Apple, Huawei, Android devices.

3. Sharjah

You can pay your parking fines in Sharjah through the Sharjah Municipality website, by following these steps:

1. Visit this link: https://www.shjmun.gov.ae/PublicEServices/Serv4-payfines/default.aspx?Lang=en-US and enter your vehicle information, like your car plate number, source (Emirate where the car is registered) and category (private, company or rental). Then, click the ‘search’ button.

2. If there are any pending fines in the Sharjah Municipality database, the amount and the violation will show up.

3. Next, enter your contact details, such as your email address and mobile number.

4. After that, pay the amount for the parking violation online through the Sharjah Municipality website.

5. Once you have paid the fine, you will receive the confirmation SMS and email.



Another option available to you is to visit a Sharjah Municipality customer happiness centre, where you can also pay the fines.

4. Ajman

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department is the government authority that oversees the public parking system in the Emirate. Resident and visitors in the Emirate who have pending parking fines on their vehicle can pay for it through the department’s mobile application - ‘MPDA’. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Download the ‘MPDA’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

2. Next, tap on ‘Pay fines’ on the app’s homepage and tap ‘Go to’.

3. Select the ‘Personal’ category.

4. Choose one of the options – ‘Local/Resident’ or Visitor.

5. If you select ‘Local/Resident’ enter your Emirates ID number. If you select ‘Visitor’, enter your passport number and nationality.

6. Tap ‘Search’ and you will be able to view the fines on the system under your account.

7. Select the violation.

8. Pay for the fine on the app with your credit or debit card. After that is done, you will receive a payment confirmation notification from the app.