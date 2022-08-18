How to pay for Salik violations, parking fines

If you have received a violation for overstaying your parking ticket, or crossing toll gates frequently without any balance in your Salik account, here is how you can check for fines and pay them:

1. Visit: https://traffic.rta.ae/trfesrv/public_resources/revamp/ffu/public-fines-payment.do?serviceCode=301&entityId=-1

2. Check for fines issued against you through any of the following methods:

• Using your vehicle number plate.

• Using your licence number.

• Using your fine number.

• Using your traffic file number

3. Once you enter the details, the system will provide information on any fine that may have been issued.

You can then complete the payment using your credit or debit card.

You can also pay the fines using the 'RTA' app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Paying fines for using Metro or tram

According to the RTA website, when you receive a fine for the Metro or tram, you can pay the fine in the following ways:

• Visit the Happiness Centre in Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kifaf and Al Twar.

• Pay the inspector directly, after the fine has been issued.