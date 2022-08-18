Dubai: Have you received a fine for parking or for not topping up your Salik account while using the toll gates? Fines issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) can be paid in different ways, depending on the type of violation you have been fined for.
Here is a breakdown of how you can pay RTA fines in Dubai.
How to pay for Salik violations, parking fines
If you have received a violation for overstaying your parking ticket, or crossing toll gates frequently without any balance in your Salik account, here is how you can check for fines and pay them:
1. Visit: https://traffic.rta.ae/trfesrv/public_resources/revamp/ffu/public-fines-payment.do?serviceCode=301&entityId=-1
2. Check for fines issued against you through any of the following methods:
• Using your vehicle number plate.
• Using your licence number.
• Using your fine number.
• Using your traffic file number
3. Once you enter the details, the system will provide information on any fine that may have been issued.
You can then complete the payment using your credit or debit card.
You can also pay the fines using the 'RTA' app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.
Paying fines for using Metro or tram
According to the RTA website, when you receive a fine for the Metro or tram, you can pay the fine in the following ways:
• Visit the Happiness Centre in Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kifaf and Al Twar.
• Pay the inspector directly, after the fine has been issued.
A ‘Knowledge and Innovation Fee’ of Dh20 will be charged along with your fine.