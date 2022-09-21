How to pay for public parking in Ajman

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department is the government authority that oversees the public parking system in the Emirate. The department allows motorists to pay for parking in two ways:

• via SMS

• through the department’s mobile application - ‘MPDA’ - which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Paying for parking in Ajman through SMS

Here is how you can pay for parking via SMS:

Send SMS to the number ‘5155’ with a message following this format:



<Emirate code> <Plate code> <Plate number>



For example: ‘AJM A 0123’



You will then receive an SMS confirming your parking reservation. However, it is important to note that if you choose to pay for parking via SMS, you will need to pay additional SMS fees, depending on your operator.

Also, when paying via SMS, you will only be allowed to pay for one hour at a time. If you want to pay for just half an hour, or an hour and a half – which is possible in Ajman – you would need to pay for the parking through the municipality’s app.

Charges for SMS parking

Dh2 for one hour parking through SMS. This does not include SMS charges.

Vehicle codes for Emirates • Abu Dhabi - AUH

• Dubai - DXB

• Sharjah - SHJ

• Ajman - AJM

• Umm Al Quwain - UAQ

• Ras Al Khaimah – RAK

• Fujairah – FUJ

Pay for parking through the MPDA app

If you want to park your car for more than one hour, you can download the MPDA app, from the Google Play Store or iOS App store.

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Once you have downloaded the app, visit the homepage on the app and tap on ‘Parking services’ and select ‘regular parking’.



2. Next, select the duration for the parking reservation and tap on the ‘Credit Card’ button.



3. After that, you will be transferred to Ajman Municipality’s payment channel, where you would need to enter your credit card details.



You can also pay with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay, which would do away with the need to manually enter your credit card details.



4. After making the payment, you will receive a parking ticket confirmation with the reference number.

Regular parking charges in Ajman

Here are the public parking charges in Ajman:

• Half an hour: Dh1

• One hour: Dh2

• One and a half hour: Dh3

• Two hours: Dh4

• Two and half hours: Dh5

• Three hours: Dh6

• Three and half hours: Dh7

• Four hours: Dh8

• Four and half hours: Dh9

• Five hours: Dh10

Public parking sign in Ajman. Image Credit: Shutterstock

What are the paid parking timings in Ajman?

Parking is paid in Ajman from Saturday to Thursday.

Timings:



• Morning: 8am to 1pm.

• Evening: 5pm to 10pm.

When is parking free in Ajman?