Dubai: Over 1,000 parking spaces on Al Mamzar Corniche in the Al Khan neighbourhood have converted into paid parking from today, Monday, February 14. Parking spaces in this area will be subjected to parking fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) announced the introduction of paid parking spots in Al Mamzar Corniche through their official social media channels on Thursday, February 11.

Al Mamzar Corniche is not the only area with paid parking, there are over 5,000 paid parking spaces in different localities in Sharjah. So, if you are a Sharjah resident or a visitor, here is all you need to know about paid parking spots in the Emirate.

What is the cost of paid parking in Sharjah?

The cost for public parking in Sharjah is:



• Dh2 for an hour

• Dh5 for two hours

• Dh8 for three hours.

How do I pay for public parking spots in Sharjah?

Motorists can pay for the public parking fees, through the following methods:

• Through a parking payment machine.



• By sending an SMS with the message – Parking – to 5566.



• The Digital Sharjah App.



• Sharjah residents can also avail a seasonal parking subscription on Sharjah Municipality’s official website – shjmun.gov.ae

Areas with paid public parking spaces in Sharjah

On March 2021, SCM announced seven-day paid parking in specific neighborhoods in Sharjah

The following areas are:

• Al-Ghuwair

• The inner streets in Al Shuwaihean

• Al Zahra Street in Al-Musalla

• Al Ghuwair areas

• Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street in Al-Nabaa

• Al Majarah

• Al Marija Street in Al Marija

• Al Jubail areas

• Al Wahda Street in Al Nahda

• Al-Majaz 2 areas

• Al-Corniche Street in Al-Majaz areas 1, 2 and 3,

• Jamal Abdul Nasser street in both directions in Al-Majaz 2

• Al-Ittihad Street in Al-Nahda.

To avoid a traffic fine for not purchasing a parking ticket, public parking spots in Sharjah can be identified by a blue and yellow signboard that states: “Paid parking during all days of the week including public holidays.” According to SCM’s official website, the fine for failing to purchase or display a valid parking ticket is Dh150.

How do I apply for a seasonal parking subscription in Sharjah?

A seasonal parking subscription enables motorists to use any public parking space in the Emirate without having to settle the fees every time they use the parking.

Last year, Sharjah’s municipality launched a digital service for issuing and renewing public parking subscriptions. The public parking subscription is available for individuals and companies on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis.

Here are the steps to access the parking subscription:

Required Documents:

• Emirates ID Card

• Vehicle Registration Card

1. Visit - shjmun.gov.ae

2. Next, go to Smart Services Page and select Public Parking Services

3. Then, click on ‘Parking Subscription’

4. To access this service, you need to create an account with SCM and fill in the application with personal details.

5. After that, to issue a parking subscription or get it renewed, choose the season subscription you prefer:



• Annual

• Semi-annual

• Quarterly

What is the Digital Sharjah app?

If you live in Sharjah, the Digital Sharjah app gives you access to over 40 private and government services, all through your phone. The app encompasses almost every service in the Emirate, from transportation, social services, security and much more. Users can pay their SEWA bill, traffic fines and parking fees all in one app.