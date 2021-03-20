The decision comes as a response to public demand of lack of parking during holidays in these areas. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has converted 5,857 parking lots at various parts of the city into paid parking on all days of the week, including public holidays.

This decision comes as part of the second phase of the conversion of the parking spaces, which can be identified by the blue parking information boards.

Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that the municipality is keen to create and provide public parking spaces for the public on an ongoing basis, as it works according to annual plans to subject new areas to fee parking. This is done according to a set of indicators, taking into account the quality and nature of the area, the readiness of the infrastructure, and the density of the vehicles, the vitality of the sector, and the quality of the commercial and industrial establishments in the area. Then the municipality prepares the parking lots in the concerned area, and begins installing small and large signboards that clarify that the area has been subject to fees and clarify the working hours and the payment mechanism.

Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager for the Customer Service Sector, explained that subjecting areas to fees throughout the week and official holidays comes in response to the public’s comments about the lack of adequate parking in many vital areas during the holidays, because those who live in those areas park their vehicles for hours during the holiday. Thus the municipality has worked to convert those spaces to paid slots during the holidays to allow area visitors to get parking at any time. He added that the owners of annual subscriptions to public parking lots can use all parking spaces in the area.

Blue panels

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Director of the Public Parking Department, said the parking lots subject to fees throughout the week and official holidays can be identified through the 579 blue panels installed on the signboards in those areas. The decision includes all streets in Al-Ghuwair, the inner streets in Al Shuwaihean, Al Zahra Street in Al-Musalla and Al Ghuwair areas, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street in Al-Nabaa, Al Ghuwair, Al Majarah and Al Shuwaihean areas, Al Marija Street in Al Marija and Al Jubail areas, Al Wahda Street in Al Nahda and Al-Majaz 2 areas, Al-Corniche Street in Al-Majaz areas 1, 2 and 3, and Jamal Abdul Nasser street in both directions in Al-Majaz 2, and Al-Ittihad Street in Al-Nahda.