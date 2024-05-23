Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, you can file a traffic fine dispute by visiting the Abu Dhabi Police e-complaints portal - cas.adpolice.gov.ae

• Once you are on the portal, scroll down and select ‘Objection to a traffic violation’ service.

• Enter your personal details, like your full name, contact details and Emirates ID number.

• Enter your vehicle details like the car plate number as well as the fine number.

• Select your preferred time for a call back from Abu Dhabi Police.

• Enter details of why you are contesting the fine.

• Attach any images that may be relevant to your complaint.

• Click submit.

The traffic department will then review your complaint and may call you back for further information. If the fine was incorrectly issued, it will be reversed by the department.

Dubai

In 2021, Prosecutor General Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, Dubai’s Chief Traffic Prosecutor and Head of Dubai Traffic Public Prosecution, urged motorists in Dubai to appeal against their traffic fines if they believe, and have evidence, that there is an error.

In order to raise an appeal against a fine, you can visit the General Directorate of Traffic headquarters in Al Barsha or the nearest police station and request to file a complaint. You can also call the traffic department on 04 6993555. However, the complaint would still have to be submitted in person.

It is important to note that this is the process for contesting traffic fines and not fines that may have been issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai for parking violations or public transport violations.

Sharjah

In Sharjah, you can reach out to the Sharjah Police Traffic Department through Whatsapp on - +9716 5177555.

You can also log a complaint through the Ministry of Interior smartphone application ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for both Apple and Android devices, by following these steps:

- Download the app, ‘MOI UAE’ and sign in using your UAE Pass account.

- Tap on ‘help’ on the menu at the bottom of your screen.

- Next, tap on ‘complain’. You can then enter details of your traffic fine violation and why you think it was issued incorrectly.

The complaint will then be processed by the traffic department, and if your application is approved, the fine will be reversed.

Ajman

If you have received a traffic fine in Ajman, which you would like to appeal against, you can download the ‘Ajman Police’ smartphone application, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

1. After downloading the app, sign in using your UAE Pass account.

2. Tap on ‘smart services’ on the menu at the bottom of the screen.

3. Go to ‘traffic services’ and select ‘Objection on traffic penalty’.

4. Next, enter the fine details like the type of violation and ticket number.

5. Next, enter the details of why you are objecting to the fine.

6. Attach any images that may be relevant to your appeal.

7. Tap on ‘Send objection request’.

Once the appeal has been submitted, it will be reviewed by Ajman Police and if the fine was issued incorrectly, it will be reversed.

Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah

To register a dispute for a fine issued in Ras Al Khaimh, Umm Al Quwain or Fujairah, you can use the Ministry of Interior smartphone application, by following these steps.

- Download the app, ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for both Apple and Android devices, and sign in using your UAE Pass account.

- Tap on ‘help’ on the menu at the bottom of your screen.

- Next, tap on ‘complain’. You can then enter details of your traffic fine violation and why you think it was issued incorrectly.

The complaint will then be processed by the traffic department, and if your application is approved, the fine will be reversed.