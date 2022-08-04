Dubai: On August 3, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced that it had extended its scheme to offer 50 per cent discounts on RTA-related violations. However, you may not have seen the reduced fine apply to a pending ticket that you had incurred. Why is that? Here is a look at what the announced scheme exactly covers.
Does the discount scheme apply to me?
On June 30 this year, RTA Sharjah posted the following announcement on its official social media accounts:
“The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, has approved a proposal for a 50 per cent discount on the violations of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, which applies to both violations of truck smuggling and violations of illegal operation, as is clarified as of July 1, 2022.”
So, as per the clarification by SRTA, the discount only applies to the following categories:
1. Violations involving illegal operation
2. Truck smuggling offences
When the extension of fines was announced by Sharjah RTA, the authority mentioned the extension for violations related to illegal operation. The discount scheme for this category has been extended until October 4, 2022.
How can I pay the fines?
If you are eligible for the fine discount, you will be able to pay the fines through:
1. SRTA website – stra.gov.ae
2. SRTA smartphone application – ‘RTA Sharjah’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.
3. At the SRTA headquarter in Al Azra area. Location: https://goo.gl/maps/81nWzeuMYvG2ymnY8
4. SRTA branches in Kalba and Khorfakkan