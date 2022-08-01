1 of 13
Sharjah’s exhibition and conference season will soon kick off with a wide range of major local, regional, and international events hosted and organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah during the last four months of 2022. From August 26 to January 1, 2023, Sharjah will host a total of 11 business, commercial, and cultural events that will draw a huge turnout of companies, visitors, and professionals from all over the world.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 13
These include the International Government Communication Forum, the 50th edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), National Career Exhibition, International Education Show, and Acres Real Estate Exhibition, in addition to the first edition of the Gulf Coatings Show and many more retail trade shows. Let's take a look at the events:
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 13
1. Back-to-School Exhibition: August 26 to September 3
Image Credit:
4 of 13
2. International Government Communication Forum: September 26-27
Image Credit:
5 of 13
3. Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show: October 5-9
Image Credit:
6 of 13
4. Gulf Coatings Show: October 17-19
Image Credit: WAM
7 of 13
5. National Career Exhibition: October 18-20
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives
8 of 13
6. International Education Show: October 19-22
Image Credit: WAM
9 of 13
7. Sharjah International Book Fair: November 2-13
Image Credit:
10 of 13
8. Acres Real Estate Exhibition: November 24-27
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 13
9. Furniture 360: November 29 to December 4
Image Credit: WAM
12 of 13
10. Big Shopper Sale: November 30 to December 4
Image Credit: WAM
13 of 13
11. Winter Clearance Sale: December 23 to January 1
Image Credit: WAM