Prosecution will check radars or surveillance cameras to verify the offence

Rush-hour traffic in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Motorists in Dubai have been urged to appeal against their traffic fines if they believe and have evidence that there is in error, an official has said.

Prosecutor General Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, Dubai’s Chief Traffic Prosecutor and Head of Dubai Traffic Public Prosecution, said his department has received many questions about contestable traffic fines like sudden swerving, not keeping to a lane etc, with the fines being issued by policemen in absentia.

“Drivers can always contest a traffic fine if he or she believes it entails an error. Prosecution will summon the driver and check the radars or surveillance cameras in the area to verify the offence,” said Prosecutor Al Felasi during a virtual conference organised by Dubai Community Development Authority.

“Drivers should have evidence to support the claim before appealing against the offence. Traffic law gives the right to the policeman to record a fine but at the same time, it gives the right to the driver to contest,” he said.

He pointed out that minor offences like sudden swerving can have sewrious repercussions if they lead to an accident.

“We investigate the circumstances of the contesting claim to make sure justice is served. Dubai has advance radars and surveillance cameras to verify the claims,” he added.

According to Prosecution, if the driver proves his or her case, then the traffic fine is waived in a few days.

How to contest a traffic fine in Dubai?

To contest a traffic fine in Dubai, there are a few options.

If you’re the driver, visit the General Directorate of Traffic headquarters or the nearest police station and request to file a complaint.

Alternatively, the complaint can also be made by calling +971-4-606-3555. However, one would still have to submit the proof in person or online.

Online options to contest a fine include visiting the Dubai Public Prosecution website and searching for a service called ‘Request to Object a Traffic Fine’.

Drivers should fill all the required data in the application form.

All required data should be entered. Attachments must include:

1. Fine notice

2. Emirates ID

3. Driver’s licence

4. Vehicle licence

Traffic Prosecution will examine the submitted application and its attachments, and the response is either rejected or accepted.