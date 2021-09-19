Abu Dhabi: More than 700 new radars will soon be installed across roads in Abu Dhabi in a bid to promote traffic and road user safety.
The radars will be installed following an agreement between Abu Dhabi Police and IDEMIA, a French technology company specialising in augmented identity and security system technologies, and Alliance Traffic Systems, a UAE-based traffic solutions provider.
Enhancing road safety
Major Muhammad Al Zaabi, head of traffic technical systems at the Abu Dhabi Police Security Systems Department, said the Police worked constantly to enhance safety on the roads.
“This initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to enhance traffic safety for drivers and road users, and as part of its strategy to keep pace with the country’s development process over the next 50 years,” Al Zaabi said.
The official added that the new radars will help make Abu Dhabi roads safer while also facilitating traffic flow. A number of new initiatives have already been taken towards this in coordination with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, including the construction of bridges on internal and external roads, the improvement of pedestrian crossings, the provision of surface corridors, and the closing of fencing gaps on the median.
Customised technology
IDEMIA’s MESTAfusion radar systems integrate multi-target tracking radars, and high-resolution cameras that can monitor traffic over multiple lanes. The equipment will also be customised to include weather monitoring capabilities, while its surface design will reflect design elements of the capital’s urban road.
“We are proud to partner with IDEMIA to deliver this customised solution for the Abu Dhabi Police. Alliance is committed to Abu Dhabi’s urban development and traffic management goals. Our solutions are efficient, reliable and future-oriented,” said Eisa Al Shamlan, Alliance Traffic Systems chairman.