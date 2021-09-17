The improvement projects at three Dubai Metro Stations include provisions for infrastructure necessary for integration of different modes of transport as well as footpaths, cycle tracks and racks, RTA said. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The planned improvements to three stations on the Dubai Metro network are on course, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed. The improvements are primarily aimed at handling the rising number of riders during peak time and improving accessibility for people of determination and other passengers.

In responding to queries from Gulf News, RTA said the vertical circulations (stairs, ramps and lifts) at Dubai Marina Station between the Metro and Dubai Tram links, have already been completed and they are open to public. Meanwhile, work has reached 98 per cent completion at Dubai Internet City Station’s sea side entrance pod, while work on the land side entrance pod at UAE Exchange Station has reached 85 per cent completion.

The improvements include provisions for infrastructure necessary for integration of different modes of transport as well as footpaths, cycle tracks and racks, the RTA added.

“Dubai Marina Tram Station was opened to the public by the end of May this year. It is expected that the Dubai Internet City and UAE Exchange Stations will open to the public by the end of the third quarter of this year,” RTA continued.

Improvements at Dubai Marina Tram Station was completed by the end of May this year. Image Credit: Supplied

Easy access and better connectivity

According to RTA, “the main objective of improvement project was to handle the rising number of riders during peak times and improve accessibility and the surrounding areas for the passengers and People of determination.”

Specific improvements include adding a new entrance pod at the west/ sea-side of Dubai Internet City station; improving the link between Sobha Metro Station and Dubai Marina Tram Station by adding a new air-conditioned enclosure encompassing a new staircase and escalator.

Strategic goals

A new pod is also being added to the eastern-side entry point at UAE Exchange Station, while road works are being added or modified to streamline movement to the pods and enhance integration with other modes of transportation to comply with RTA’s strategic goals to improve connectivity.

Further improvements

The RTA said it will carry out more renovations and improvements in the coming months. “We will endeavour to continue improving the Metro infrastructure and its facilities to fulfil our strategic goals and Dubai’s vision. We will continuously review our facilities and improve implementation, depending on the expected ridership by 2040,” RTA noted.

Expanding brand presence

RTA added the expected return on investment for the improvement projects will be “achieved through expected increase in ridership through the improvements in the integration of modes of transport, in addition to the provision for retail units for each entrance pod”.

Earlier this month, Dubai’s public transport provider announced that it had decided to expand its brand presence by tapping into merchandising.