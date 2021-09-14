The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have completed the link-up of systems to control the movement of heavy trucks in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

“Police patrols will be able to identify heavy vehicles in violation without stopping them. The violation reported will either be for failing to obtain the required permit or breaching any of the conditions of the permit,” noted Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police.

“This link enhances and facilitates the traffic enforcement measures. The vehicle is not required to present a printed permit to show to the patrol as all details of the permit will be linked to the number plate of the truck and explained in the traffic systems of both parties. As such, this step will enhance Dubai’s migration to paperless transactions,” he added.

Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA also noted: “This cooperation will contribute to streamlining the traffic flow and easing the congestion resulting from the passage of violating heavy vehicles during the peak times set for Dubai roads. It will also step up the traffic safety level and this connection will also contribute to preserving the assets and properties of the RTA on the streets and roads.”

The RTA and Dubai Police have completed linking the system of Right-Of-Way service permits relating to ‘Apply for a Mobility Permit for Over-Weight and Over-Dimension Vehicles and Apply for a Mobility Permit for Heavy Vehicles in Banned Times and Roads’ and the Smart Officer system of Dubai Police.

Truck ban

Dubai roads are classified into three categories: Complete 24-hour truck ban that applies to the Airport and Shindagha Tunnels, Al Maktoum Bridge, the Floating Bridge, and Al Qudra Road; Partial ban from 6am to 10pm - applies to the city centre, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Road; and Intermittent ban – thrice during day as follows – morning ban from 6.30am to 8.30am, mid-day ban from 1pm to 3pm, and evening ban from 5.30pm to 8pm. It applies to the rest of the streets of Dubai on which the three times curfew are applied