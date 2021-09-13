Dubai: Public bus service – Route E101 – between Dubai and Abu Dhabi has resumed after more than a year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.
The inter-city bus service E101 starts from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and heads to the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi. The operation of this inter-city bus service is coordinated with Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre.
“This route is critical to the integration of mass transit means between the two emirates and the smooth movement of passengers,” said Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
Precautionary measures
Shakri reminded all riders must comply with all applicable preventive measures, “such as physical distancing and wearing of masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 for the public health of the UAE community”.
He added: “Riders have to comply with the precautionary measures enforced by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which state that individuals allowed to enter Abu Dhabi emirate are vaccinated individuals whose status is shown as green on Al Hosn App and designated by letter E or star.
“Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving the COVID-19 test result. Riders heading to Abu Dhabi must not use DPI [Diffractive Phase Interferometry] test results to enter the emirate two successive times. Such requirements must be reflected on Al Hosn App and in compliance with any new precautionary measures that might be introduced by the concerned bodies in the emirate."