Dubai impounds hundreds of delivery bicycles in safety crackdown

RTA and Dubai Police step up inspections across key areas to enforce regulations
Dubai: Dubai authorities have impounded more than 390 delivery bicycles over the past three months as part of intensified inspections aimed at improving safety and regulatory compliance across the emirate’s rapidly expanding delivery sector.
The joint operation, conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in coordination with Dubai Police, targeted commercial transport activities involving bicycle-based delivery services. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, ensure regulatory compliance and maintain the emirate’s urban standards.
Inspection patrols were carried out in several high-activity areas for delivery riders, including Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Marina, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Downtown Dubai. Officials said the patrols focused on monitoring companies and riders to ensure they comply with licensing requirements and operational regulations governing delivery services.
Authorities said the inspections led to the seizure of more than 390 bicycles found in violation of established rules. The campaign aims to raise service standards while promoting a stronger culture of safety among delivery riders and other road users across Dubai.
Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at the RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the delivery bicycle sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years, becoming a vital part of the emirate’s economic and service ecosystem.
“The use of bicycles in the delivery sector is growing rapidly and has become one of the key economic activities in Dubai,” Al Ramsi said. “This growth requires stronger field oversight and strict compliance with safety requirements to protect both riders and road users. It is also important that workers in this sector deliver the highest standards of service to the public.”
According to the RTA, inspection teams closely monitored whether bicycles met mandatory safety specifications. These include the installation of a white front light, a red rear reflector, a functioning bell mounted on the handlebar, and fully operational front and rear braking systems.
In addition, riders are required to comply with licensing requirements governing delivery work. This includes wearing designated uniforms and approved protective gear such as helmets, reflective safety vests, and elbow and knee guards.
Authorities also emphasised that delivery cyclists must use designated lanes and operate only on roads where speed limits do not exceed 60 kilometres per hour. Riders are also required to stop only in approved parking or waiting areas to prevent obstruction of traffic and pedestrians.
Al Ramsi noted that the inspection patrols form part of a broader regulatory strategy that combines enforcement with education. The RTA regularly conducts joint awareness campaigns in cooperation with strategic partners to ensure delivery companies understand the regulations governing their operations.
“These initiatives aim to brief delivery service establishments on applicable regulations, violations and regulatory circulars,” he said. “They also highlight the importance of complying with the rules and laws governing the sector in order to ensure the safety of delivery riders and other road users.”
The authority said the patrols will continue on a regular basis as the delivery sector expands across the emirate. Officials added that maintaining safety standards remains a key priority as delivery services become increasingly integrated into daily urban life.
Al Ramsi said the RTA will continue working closely with government partners to ensure Dubai’s transport ecosystem remains safe, efficient and aligned with the city’s long-term development goals.
He added that the initiatives also support the RTA’s broader vision of becoming a global leader in seamless and sustainable mobility while preserving the distinctive urban character that defines Dubai.