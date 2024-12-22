Dubai: Six teams will compete in the Real Kabaddi League — International Edition in February 2025, organisers announced during an exhibition event recently.

The teams include Indian Warriors, Lahore Knights, American Titans, United Spartans, Gulf Gladiators and Euro Vikings. This diverse line-up represents the league’s commitment to globalising the sport and bringing together talent from different parts of the world.

Recently, Real Kabaddi League marked its debut in the emirate at the Al Ahli Stadium with an exhibition match between Indian Warriors and Gulf Gladiators. The match saw some intense battle before the Gulf Gladiators emerged victorious with an impressive scoreline of 55-42.

Indian wrestling champion Sangram Singh said: “Kabaddi is such an exciting sport — it demands agility, endurance, and speed. I love the idea of taking it global, and I believe this league will undoubtedly reach greater heights.”

Bollywood legend Suniel Shetty shared similar sentiments. "Kabaddi is raw, dynamic, and deeply rooted in our culture. Watching this match was an incredible experience!" said Shetty.