The 18th International Roads Federation World Meeting and Exhibition, which is themed ‘Roads to tomorrow’, will see the participation of 250 speakers among road experts and specialists. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will host the 18th International Roads Federation (IRF) World Meeting and Exhibition from November 7-10, 2021. The event, which is themed ‘Roads to tomorrow’ will see the participation of 250 speakers among road experts and specialists. It is expected to attract 1,500 visitors from 60 countries.

‘Dubai’s world-class infrastructure’

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “Thanks to the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the diligent and constant follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Vice-Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai has developed a superb, world-class infrastructure, especially in roads and infrastructure. Dubai’s road network is characterised by high quality, wide geographical coverage of the entire emirate and the use of the world’s latest road technology.”

Quality of roads in the emirate

“Hosting IRF World Meeting and Exhibition, one of the biggest and time-honoured events in the field of roads and infrastructure worldwide, is an endorsement of the high quality and efficiency of UAE’s roads, which had been ranked number one internationally from 2013 to 2017 in the Global Competitiveness Report of Davos Economic Forum. It echoes the confidence reposed by international organisations in the standing and reputation of Dubai and its ability to stage highly successful global events. It is great that edition coincides with Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020 as well,” Al Tayer said.

Presenting a roadmap

The accompanying exhibition is anticipated to attract 1,500 visitors from 60 countries as well as 100 international firms and start-ups. About 250 road and infrastructure experts and specialists will deliver speeches in 70 discussion panels. Their research papers will highlight strategic directions and present a roadmap depicting key policies and research in the fields of roads, smart mobility and the use of artificial intelligence in designing and managing highways.

The event includes 66 sessions including eight masterclasses, 15 executive sessions and 34 scientific sessions, in addition to workshops presented by 250 speakers from 42 countries. The programme will review the expertise of speakers in topics related to the design and management of highways, guidelines for smart driving infrastructure, innovative paving materials, surveying techniques and the zero-fatality strategy. As such, it will contribute to offering an opportunity for investments in research and development of roads, smart mobility, product marketing and support for profitable strategies.

‘Diversified range of usage’

Patrick Sankey, president and CEO of IRF, said: “IRF and Dubai RTA share a common vision of roads and mobility at the service of a longer-term agenda of growth and sustainability. It is with this shared spirit that we have worked together to develop the programme of the 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition, which evolves around the idea that the roads we design today will serve an increasingly diversified range of uses and vehicles. Is our road network ready? These questions require a level of cross-industry consensus which the IRF World Meeting is perfectly situated to generate”.