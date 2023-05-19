Abu Dhabi: When you are driving around Abu Dhabi, there are several smart alert systems that you will observe, that have been introduced by Abu Dhabi Police over the years. From flashing red, blue or yellow lights, to electronic boards that provide weather warnings, here is a roundup of five traffic alert systems that are in place in the emirate:

1. Road alert system – what do the flashing lights means?

On May 15, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new road alert system, using coloured lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions, to enhance road safety across the emirate. You can spot the devices installed along all major highways in Abu Dhabi. The system has three lights – red, blue and yellow.

If you see the red and blue lights flashing, it means that there is an accident ahead that you need to be alert to.

If you see the yellow light flashing, this is a warning for adverse weather conditions including fog, dust and rain or any incident on the road.

These flashing colours can be seen easily from a distance of 200 metres during the day and night.

2. New minimum speed limit requirement on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Road (E11)

If you are driving down E11 in Abu Dhabi, you will spot road signs clearly indicating specific speed limits for each lane. Why? Because the two lanes from the left now have a minimum speed limit – 120 km/h. From May 1, Abu Dhabi Police has introduced a fine of Dh400 for drivers violating the minimum speed limit requirement on the first two lanes from the left.

As reported by Gulf News earlier, the new speed limits aim to enhance road safety, and encourage slower vehicles and heavy vehicles to use the lanes on the right. The minimum speeds do not apply on the rightmost lane, which is designed to accommodate heavy vehicles, and the second lane from the right.

3. Early warning system – Phone notifications

In 2021, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the launch of a feature on the Abu Dhabi Police smartphone app. The urgent alert feature warns motorists about unstable weather conditions such as rain, fog, dust, and during traffic congestion, and help them pre-plan alternative routes.

Motorists are also reminded of the reduced speed limits that come into effect during such weather conditions. During periods of fog, and other weather conditions that lead to poor visibility, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 km/h. The reduced speed limit has to be adhered to by all motorists, with violators facing fines.

How to enable the feature:

1. Download the ‘Abu Dhabi Police’ smartphone app, available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Click on the ‘More’ tab at the bottom of the screen and visit ‘App settings’.

3. Enable notifications.

Once notifications from the app have been enabled, you will be able to receive alerts sent by Abu Dhabi Police.

4. Early warning system - Smart speed signs

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

In Abu Dhabi, you will also be able to find alerts on smart signs on the side of the road when the speed limit is reduced. The electronic boards work when the reduced speed limit is in place, with the exact speed limit being displayed. This works in conjunction with the warning messages that are sent to motorists through the early warning system.

5. Smart gates