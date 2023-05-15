new-traffic-alert-system-in-AD-screenshot-from-AD-media-office-tweeted-video-1684137370565
Still from official video showing the coloured lights for road alerts that have now gone live in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Twitter/Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new road alert system across all main highways, using coloured lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions, to enhance road safety across the emirate.

A video shared today on Twitter by the Abu Dhabi Media Office shows that:

• Lights flash in red and blue to alert motorists of an accident ahead.

• A yellow light flashes to warn of adverse weather conditions including fog, dust and rain.

• The lights are powered by solar energy as well as internal batteries.

• These flashing colours can be seen easily from a distance of 200 metres during the day and night.