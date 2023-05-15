Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new road alert system across all main highways, using coloured lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions, to enhance road safety across the emirate.
A video shared today on Twitter by the Abu Dhabi Media Office shows that:
• Lights flash in red and blue to alert motorists of an accident ahead.
• A yellow light flashes to warn of adverse weather conditions including fog, dust and rain.
• The lights are powered by solar energy as well as internal batteries.
• These flashing colours can be seen easily from a distance of 200 metres during the day and night.