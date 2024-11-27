Dubai: Looking for something to do this long weekend? How about a boat trip to ‘Shark Island’? The small island, off the coast of Khorfakkan, this small rocky island is officially called ‘Sira Khorfakkan’ and is a great place for anyone who wants to enjoy snorkelling, scuba diving and swimming. Even if you just want to visit the island, you can take a quick boat ride to this destination, with family and friends.

What you can see at Shark Island

As the name suggests, you will be able to spot some blacktip reef sharks on the eastern side of the island, but the island is full of marine life. If you are snorkelling, you can enjoy looking at anemone gardens and turtles, while divers flock here for the beautiful rock formations teeming with moray eels, rays, and Arabian angelfish, according to the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. Other fish that you can spot there include the barracuda, mackerel, Sergeant Majors, batfish, and damselfish.

Other activities you can enjoy is kayaking, which will allow you to spot schools of fish from above the clear waters.

How to get there

The first spot you need to get to is the Khorfakkan beach. At the beach, you will see several diving centres, which help visitors rent the required equipment for a dive, or fins, snorkels, and masks for snorkelling as well as a boat trip to the island.

The cost for the trip depends on the package you choose.