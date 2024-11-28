Who needs to apply for the certificate?

Whether you are practising a commercial activity in a personal capacity, or are setting up an online business, TDRA provides NoC for practising e-activity to individuals and businesses that wish to practise an activity of an economic nature on the internet in the UAE, through websites, applications or social media accounts.

You would also need to apply for an e-commerce licence with one of the economic departments in the UAE, details for which you can find here.

How to apply for an NoC

1. Visit tdra.gov.ae/en/services/noc-for-practicing-e-activity and click on ‘start service’.

2. Log in using your UAE Pass account.

3. You will then need to fill in the details of your e-activity, like whether you need it for a website, a social media account or an app, and the details of the type of activity you are conducting.

4. Attach the trade licence (if available) and any NoCs issued from the relevant authorities, if the activities require such clearance.

5. Submit your application.

Once the application is submitted, it will be reviewed by TDRA, and if approved, you will receive the NoC electronically.