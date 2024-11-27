Goa: Indian actress Kriti Sanon took a pragmatic stance on nepotism, a hot-button topic in Bollywood, during her masterclass at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

While she admitted that it wasn't easy to navigate an industry ruled by favouritism, she claims she has managed to build a thriving career from scratch as an outsider through sheer grit. She never bothered about the box-office success of a movie, as much as her performance in it.

At the hour-long session, Sanon who was born into a non-acting family, described nepotism in Bollywood as this “systemic loop” where audiences, media, and the industry all play interconnected roles.

“Audiences want to watch what the media highlights about star kids. Producers and directors see this interest and make films with them. It’s a cycle,” she explained.

Reflecting on her journey as an outsider, Kriti shared, “When you don’t belong to a film family, it takes time to get opportunities, magazine covers, and even recognition. But if you stay at it and keep improving, nothing can stop you.”

Clad in a strapless back gown with hair tied in a careless chic bun, Sanon joked about how she is like that annoying student in a classroom who keeps asking questions at every turn. Her process is simple: keep asking those questions and don't hold back.

Her candid insights during the masterclass extended to a range of compelling topics, from portraying “real women who aren’t perfect” to producing films that tackle urgent social issues, such as domestic violence, in her recent Netflix release 'Do Patti'. Here's her take on ...

Nepotism: “It’s a systemic loop”

Actress Kriti Sanon doesn't belong to an acting dynasty and has made it on her own steam

Kriti believes that nepotism isn’t limited to Bollywood but is perpetuated by the audience and media as well.

“It’s not just the industry; it’s everyone together. Audiences want to watch what the media highlights about star kids. Producers and directors see this interest and make films with them. It’s a cycle,” she said. Despite the challenges faced by outsiders, Kriti emphasised that talent and perseverance ultimately determine success.

“No matter where you come from, if you aren’t talented, the audience won’t connect. Beyond a few films, that’s the end of the line. Talent and hard work are what sustain you in the long run.”

Her journey as an outsider, she noted, has been one of gradual recognition and resilience.

Playing an unwed mother in Mimi: “I followed my heart”

A still from Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' in which she agrees to be a surrogate mother to a Western couple for a quick buck

Kriti’s bold decision to play a surrogate mother in Mimi was met with skepticism, but the actor trusted her instincts.

“A lot of people told me not to do it. They questioned why I’d want to play a mother at such a young age. But for me, it was about the story, and it felt right,” she shared.

The role became a turning point in her career, showcasing her emotional depth and her willingness to take risks. “I was craving a role that would let me dig deep as an actor, where the story rested on my shoulders. Mimi gave me that and so much more. It gave me confidence, validation, and the courage to take up stronger roles.”

On flawed female characters: “Real women aren’t perfect”

Kriti called for more nuanced portrayals of women in Bollywood, challenging the traditional archetypes that dominate the screen.

“Women on screen have often been portrayed as perfect—soft-spoken, graceful, and ideal. But real women have flaws; they feel anger, jealousy, and insecurity, just like men. Why should women always be perfect?” she questioned.

Her character in Netflix thriller 'Do Patti', Shelly, allowed her to explore the freedom of playing someone unapologetically flawed.

“Shelly was liberating because she didn’t care about societal expectations. It’s important to show strong-minded women who aren’t boxed into stereotypes.”

Kriti attributed this shift in storytelling to a growing number of progressive minds in the industry. “It’s not about men versus women; it’s about perspectives. A progressive mind, regardless of gender, is what drives change.”

On exploring domestic violence in 'Do Patti': “This story needs to be told”

As both actor and producer in 'Do Patti', Kriti tackled the issue of domestic violence, a topic she felt urgently needed attention.

“Domestic violence is something every third household might face but rarely discuss. 'Do Patti' is an attempt to shed light on this issue while also telling a compelling story,” she said.

The film’s global success proved the universality of its theme. “We wanted this film to reach as many people as possible, and Netflix’s global reach made that happen. It’s an issue that transcends borders, and the love it has received proves that people everywhere connected with it.”

On advice for outsiders: “Stay curious and keep learning”

For aspiring actors, Kriti emphasised the importance of growth and resilience. “Keep working on yourself, evolve, and give your best. Failures and successes are temporary, but consistency and curiosity are what matter.” She encouraged newcomers to trust their instincts. “Follow your gut. There’s no formula to success, but if your heart is in it, the journey itself will be worth it.”

At the National Awards ceremony in Delhi, Kriti Sanon (right) is seen with Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun

On the future of cinema: “It’s about progressive minds”