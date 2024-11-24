Saira Banu, the estranged wife of Oscar winning Indian music maestro AR Rahman, has issued a statement calling for an end to unfounded rumors following their recent separation after 29 years of marriage.

Currently in Mumbai for medical treatment, she clarified that her move away from Chennai was solely for health reasons and not indicative of any discord with the celebrated musician.

In the voice note, Saira said, "I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world."

She further explained the reasons for her move, saying, "Yes, it's it's just because of, my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Sarah is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him."

"But he's an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with, I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet," further said Saira.