Just days after the shocking news of A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu's separation, another prominent figure in the music industry, Mohini Dey, announced her separation from her husband, Mark Hartsuch.

The announcement has garnered significant attention, coinciding with Rahman and Saira Banu’s news of their seperation after nearly three decades of marriage. However, the couple's lawyer, Vandana Shah, clarified that the two events are unrelated. Although there is no connection between the two, the news has sent shockwaves through the music community.

Here's a closer look at who Mohini Dey is and her remarkable career journey:

Who is Mohini Dey?

A celebrated bassist originally from Kolkata but born and raised in Mumbai, Mohini Dey has been making waves in the global music industry since she began performing professionally at the age of 11. Trained by her father, session musician Sujoy Dey, Mohini quickly gained recognition, collaborating with jazz legend Louis Banks and international stars such as Steve Vai, Jordan Rudess, and Willow Smith.

In August 2023, Mohini released her debut album, Free Spirit, which showcased her innovative musical style and solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in the industry. Known for her versatility and electrifying performances, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of what the bass guitar can achieve.

With her multilingual talent and international recognition, Mohini is poised to continue making waves in the music industry. She is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and resilience.

In 2024, she reached another career milestone by joining Willow Smith’s band, marking her growing global recognition.

Watch Mohini Dey's debut album Free Spirit:

A personal setback

Despite her professional success, Mohini has faced personal challenges. Her marriage to Mark Hartsuch, a talented saxophonist, ended amicably. While the separation was undoubtedly painful, Mohini remains focused on her music career.

In her message, Mohini shared, “With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. This decision comes from a mutual understanding that while we remain great friends, our paths in life have diverged. Separation through mutual agreement was the most respectful way forward.”

Despite their separation, Mohini emphasised that their shared passion for music remains a connecting thread, and they plan to maintain a professional relationship.

A deep dive into music

Mohini Dey recently appeared on YouTuber Rick Beato's channel, discussing the challenges of playing complex polyrhythms in unconventional time signatures like sevens, sixes, and fives. She highlighted the technical skill and rhythmic understanding required for such sophistication, reflecting her commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. A full interview with Dey is expected to be released soon.

A social media presence

Mohini is active on social media, sharing updates about her performances and personal life. She has openly discussed the challenges of online trolling and the importance of self-expression.

Despite facing online backlash for her bold musical choices and outspoken statements, she remains unfased and continues to share her music with the world.

At 29, Mohini Dey’s journey shows resilience, creativity, and a commitment to musical excellence. Despite personal changes, she continues to focus on growing as an artist and connecting with fans worldwide. Her story highlights the power of music and individuality.