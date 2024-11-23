Bassist Mohini Dey has publicly dismissed baseless rumours linking her separation from her husband, Mark Hurtzuch, to the recent divorce of Indian music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu. Mohini revealed her marital split shortly after AR Rahman and Saira announced their decision to part ways, prompting speculation she has firmly denied.

Amid swirling rumours, Dey expressed frustration over the unfounded speculation in a social media post and urged people to respect her privacy. She declined interview requests, stating she was not interested in fueling baseless rumors. "I believe my energy is not worth spending on rumours," she said, reiterating her decision to avoid engaging with the speculation.

'Absolute BS': Mohini Dey slammed rumors linking her to AR Rahman's separation

‘Disheartening to see baseless rumours’: AR Ameen

AR Rahman’s son, Ameen, also took to social media to condemn the rumours. He defended his father’s reputation and appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy.

"Through every hardship...": Raheema Rahman

Similarly, Rahman and Saira’s daughter, Raheema, expressed disappointment over the online speculation, urging people to stop spreading baseless claims.

In an Instagram story, Raheema shared, "Through every hardship, there is ease. Your Lord is going to give you, and you will be satisfied." Earlier, she had asked for privacy for her family in a separate post, stating, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration."

Lawyer breaks silence

While initial rumours linked the two seperations, AR Rahman and Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, categorically denied any connection. She clarified that the couple’s decision was personal and mutual, arising from significant emotional strain.

In a recent interview with Republic TV, Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, provided details about the divorce settlement and the reasons behind the separation. When questioned about the timing of the announcements and any potential connection between Rahman and Saira’s divorce and Mohini Dey's, Shah firmly denied any link. "Not at all. There is no connection.

Saira and Rahman made this decision independently. The two events are completely unrelated," she explained.

AR Rahman and Saira’s separation

Saira Banu, through a statement, requested privacy, describing the separation as a painful but necessary decision. The couple married in 1995 and decided to part ways after nearly three decades.