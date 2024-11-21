AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday through a statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah. The news came as a shock to fans, with many speculating about the cause.

Rahman and Saira's separation announcement coincided with the news of Mohini Dey, Rahman's bassist, ending her marriage. However, their lawyer, Vandana Shah, firmly denied any connection between the two events.

In a recent interview with Republic TV, Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, discussed the details of the divorce settlement and the reasons behind the separation. When asked about the timing of the announcements and whether there was any connection between Rahman and Saira’s divorce and Mohini Dey's, Shah firmly denied any link. "Not at all. There is no connection between the two. Saira and Rahman made this decision on their own. There is no link between the two news items at all," she explained.

Mohini Dey, 29, a bass player from Kolkata and a member of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change, has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide. On Tuesday, she also took to Instagram to announce her separation from her musician husband, Mark Hartsuch.

In their joint post, she wrote, "The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgments."

Who is Mohini Dey ?

Mohini Dey, a talented bassist from Mumbai, began her musical journey at a young age with the guidance of her father, a renowned session musician.

She quickly gained recognition, performing professionally at 11 and collaborating with renowned artists like Louis Banks and AR Rahman. Her debut album, released in 2023, showcased her versatility and innovation. She has worked with various artists, pushing the boundaries of bass guitar and captivating audiences with her electrifying performances.

In 2024, she reached new heights by joining Willow Smith's band, solidifying her position as a rising star in the international music scene.

Her marriage to Mark Hartsuch, a talented saxophonist, led to fruitful musical collaborations. However, they announced their amicable separation. Despite the personal changes, Mohini remains focused on her music career, leveraging her multilingual talent and international recognition to connect with diverse audiences.

Financial Settlement

Vandana Shah also addressed the issue of a financial settlement in Rahman and Saira’s divorce, stating, “Not as yet. It has not come to this stage yet. It will be an amicable divorce. Both of them are extremely genuine, and this decision was not taken lightly. It is not what you would call a sham marriage.”

When asked about the statement mentioning “pain and agony” in their relationship, Shah acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the decision. “When a marriage ends, it is a painful decision. No one is happy when a marriage ends. Divorce is not an occasion to be celebrated. Saira has been through her ups and downs in this marriage,” she said.

The official statement, released by Vandana Shah, cited "significant emotional strain" as the reason for the separation. Despite their love for each other, the couple found themselves unable to bridge the gap that had grown between them. Both Rahman and Saira acknowledged the pain involved in this decision.

Rahman and Saira’s Separation

Rahman and Saira Banu, a couple married for nearly three decades, announced their separation on Tuesday evening. In a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple revealed that "significant emotional strain" led to their decision to part ways. The statement emphasised the depth of their love but acknowledged that growing tensions and difficulties had created an insurmountable gap between them. The couple expressed that the decision was made with "pain and agony."

Rahman also shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, reflecting on the emotional toll of the separation. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," he wrote.

Rahman and Saira, who married in 1995, have three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Rahman’s recent work

On the professional front, Rahman was recently awarded the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' by IIT Madras for his virtual reality film Le Musk. Rahman also launched the film’s soundtrack worldwide through Believe Music.