Oscar winning Indian music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are reportedly separating after 29 years of being married.

Banu's lawyer has put out a statement about their disbanding, claiming it was a difficult step to take.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other,the couple has found that tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them," said Banu's lawyer in a statement.

She added that the call to seperate was taken after a lot of deliberation.

"Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life," added Banu's lawyer in the statement.

A few hours after Banu's lawyer went public about their split, AR Rahman took to social media to confirm the painful development in their personal life. He posted an emotionally-charged message about their hearts getting shattered following his separation from his wife.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," wrote AR Rahman on Twitter.