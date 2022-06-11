Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman recently hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman, who married audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the reception was held in Chennai and was attended by many of Rahman’s industry friends and colleagues — with some of them also performing live on stage during the musical evening.
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer Sonu Nigam attended the wedding reception and blessed the couple. Singh also took to his Instagram to share a picture from the reception as he wrote in the caption: “Best wishes to the blessed couple and congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families and fans!! @arrameen @arrahman.”
Earlier, Singh bowed down to Rahman at the 22nd edition of IIFA. While performing on stage at the Bollywood extravaganza, the rapper-singer climbed down the stage as he approached the ‘Mozart of Madras’ and touched his feet. Sharing the moment captured in video, Singh had written on Instagram: “Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir.”