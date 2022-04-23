1 of 8
Bollywood weddings are usually massive, multi-day and multi-event celebrations. Despite the fact that people expect these festivities to be more extravagant, some Bollywood celebrities have kept their ceremonies quite low-key. But, did you know that there is a small army of stars who chose to do things differently, instead of splashy and extravagant nuptials. We looked into talents who embraced simple ceremonies.
A prime example of keeping the ceremony low-key is Bollywood A-listers Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple who made their love official by tying the knot with close friends and family in attendance at the latter’s Pali Hill residence. Reports claim that there were 55-60 guests in the wedding.
When childhood friends Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married, fans were hoping to catch a line of Bollywood celebrities dressed in their finest. Unlike the usual fanfare the couple had a muted affair and got married in a private ceremony in the coastal town of Alibaug near Mumbai. The wedding was a three day-affair closely guarded secret with few close buddies and family.
After romance movies such as ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, actress Dia Mirza has gotten her own real-life love story. Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and did away with the big fat Bollywood wedding by exchanging vows in a close knit ceremony at Rekhi’s home in Himachal. The highest point of the wedding was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest besides the fact the actress decided not to perform ceremonies like ‘kanyadaan’ and ‘bidaai’.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur opted to get married at an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. There wasn’t much fanfare and they announced the marriage only after the fact. Earlier, they had had a roka ceremony in 2019, before getting engaged in February 2021.
‘Uri’ actress Yami Gautam surprised fans when she posted on social media in June last year that she had gotten married to director Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh. There was no prior announcement about her nuptials nor any news that she had been in a relationship with Dhar. However, Gautam skipped all that and had a few select people as guests while also adhering to COVID-19 norms.
It was a celebration of love, fun and friendship as Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul tied the knot on Monday, after 11 years of courtship. They duo decided to tie the knot in Chandigarh and the couple reportedly kept it a close affair, at least by Bollywood standards with only a selected guest list from the film industry.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had been dating for a number of years and when it came time to make it official, they did it in their own way at the Khandala home of Akhtar’s dad and step-mum Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Celebrities were in attendance but it was not a big, Bollywood bash.
