Bollywood fans respond to Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s reported breakup
Bollywood actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who drew attention after starring in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, have reportedly ended their relationship, according to media reports.
According to The New Indian Express, a source close to the couple told the media, “It’s over,” adding that the split happened recently.
Neither Khushi nor Vedang has publicly confirmed or commented on the development.
Khushi and Vedang first met while filming The Archies in 2023. Their on-screen chemistry reportedly blossomed off-screen, with the two frequently spotted together at events, parties, and family gatherings.
They appeared at high-profile occasions such as Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, the Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant wedding, and festive celebrations in Jamnagar and at Christmas.
In April 2025, Khushi seemed to hint at the romance on social media, wearing a pendant featuring the duo’s initials, widely interpreted as a “soft launch” of their relationship.
Khushi Kapoor made her professional debut with The Archies and has since appeared in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyan, which introduces Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is currently working on Mom 2, the sequel to her mother Sridevi’s National Award-winning film.
Vedang Raina has consistently described Khushi as a close friend, citing their shared interests, especially in music, though the relationship was never officially confirmed.
The reported breakup has sparked widespread speculation on social media, with fans expressing surprise and sharing reactions. Sources suggest the split is recent and amicable, though the reasons remain undisclosed.
Neither actor has issued an official statement, keeping the details of the separation private.
