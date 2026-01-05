TV stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirm separation after 14 years: ‘No villain in this story’

The couple put an end to the rumours and speculation surrounding them
After months of speculation and public silence, actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially confirmed their separation.
The couple, who married in 2011, announced their decision on Sunday through a joint statement shared on social media, putting an end to rumours that had surrounded their marriage since November last year. Earlier reports had suggested discord and alleged that Mahhi was seeking Rs 5 crore in alimony — claims she later strongly denied in a YouTube vlog.
In their statement, the couple said, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”
They further clarified that their separation was mutual and free of bitterness. “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali,” the statement read.
While reports had claimed the two separated at the beginning of 2025, neither had addressed the matter publicly until now. In November 2025, Mahhi spoke out against growing speculation, saying, “I didn’t want to talk about this, but I felt that before it gets dirty, it’s best to speak. I am reading that my divorce papers have been signed. Please show me the papers. Until we say something, no one has the right to interfere in our personal lives. Even though we are public figures, we will just tell you as much as we want to.” She also dismissed alimony rumours.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij married in 2011 and took on the responsibility to foster two children, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter Tara.
On the professional front, Mahhi recently returned to television after a nine-year break and is currently seen in the show Seher Hone Ko Hai.
