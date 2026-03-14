UAE issues safety advisory on debris from aerial interceptions

Public advised to stay clear and report locations via emergency hotline 999
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the public to keep a safe distance from any debris and report sightings immediately to authorities.
In a public safety advisory issued on social media, the authority warned residents not to approach, touch or photograph any objects that may have fallen following aerial interception operations, stressing that specialised teams are responsible for handling such incidents.
“Some objects may appear harmless, but interacting with them could pose safety risks,” the authority said, adding that the public should report locations by calling emergency services on 999.
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