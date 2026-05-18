GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

British 'Married at First Sight' contestants allege rape

The UK version, on air for 10 seasons, is billed as a 'bold social experiment'

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
“Married at First Sight”:
“Married at First Sight”:
facebook.com/MarriedAtFirstSight

Britain's Channel 4 television said Monday all episodes of its Married at First Sight UK reality show had been taken down and an external review ordered after rape and non-consensual sex allegations by three women.

The BBC was to air Monday evening a "Panorama" investigation about the show where contestants agree to mock weddings with a total stranger and are then filmed living together.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Two women alleged they were raped by their onscreen husbands and one alleged she experienced a non-consensual sex act, the BBC reported. 

Married at First Sight is a global TV franchise that originated in Denmark. The UK version, on air for 10 seasons, is billed as a "bold social experiment". 

Channel 4 said in a statement it had commissioned an external review into the welfare of contestants after being presented with "serious allegations of wrongdoing" in April.

The BBC said only one claimant was willing to be identified on air: Shona Manderson, who appeared on the show in 2023. 

Manderson and her onscreen partner were removed from the show by the producers over concerns about their relationship, Channel 4 said at the time. 

Women's Aid domestic abuse charity called the man's behaviour "controlling".

The BBC reported that one other woman, whose real name is withheld on her request, wants to pursue legal action against the show's independent production company. 

Channel 4 said the review it commissioned was being carried out by a law firm and a media executive.

It said it had removed all seasons of the show from its streaming services while the review was ongoing.

Chief executive Priya Dogra said the "very serious" allegations were "disputed by the contributors (contestants) accused".

The channel said it could not comment on the details but insisted that whenever welfare concerns were raised "prompt and appropriate action was taken".

It said the show had "some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry".

The show's London-based production company, CPL, also makes Netflix's Love is Blind UK. Its lawyers told the BBC its welfare system was "gold standard" and it acted appropriately in all cases.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police chief reviews Al Rashidiya station’s safety and service achievements

Dubai station wins 99% public safety confidence

2m read
File picture of Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

UAE and Oman explore business opportunities

2m read
The cofounder of fashion brand Superdry James Holder was found guilty by a jury in Gloucester Crown Court of one count of rape but acquitted of a separate charge of assault.

Superdry cofounder James Holder convicted of rape

1m read
A man sits next to rescue units after an attempt to cross the English Channel illegally turned tragic with several migrants found in cardiac arrest, in France's Pas-de-Calais northern coastal city of Equihen-Plage on April 9, 2026.

UK, France agree 3-year deal to stop migrant crossings

3m read