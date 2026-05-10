Al Rashidiya station, which serves 855,000 residents, earns high trust and safety ratings
Dubai: Serving more than 855,000 residents across 12 key areas in Dubai, Dubai Police’s Al Rashidiya Police Station has recorded a 99.05 per cent safety perception rate, highlighting strong public confidence in security services and community policing efforts.
The achievement was reviewed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during an inspection visit conducted as part of the force’s annual inspection programme for police stations and general departments.
The visit was attended by senior Dubai Police officials, including Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Major General Eid Mohammad Thani, Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Brigadier Sultan Al Owais, Brigadier Dr Ibrahim Bin Saba’a, Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Colonel Obaid Al Rayhi, Lieutenant Colonel Yasser Al Hashemi, and Lieutenant Colonel Dr Abdulrazzaq Abdulrahim, along with several officers.
During the inspection, Al Marri reviewed the station’s operational systems, strategic performance indicators, and smart policing services designed to enhance public safety and improve customer satisfaction in line with Dubai Police’s vision for institutional excellence.
Officials also briefed Al Marri on the station’s geographical coverage, which includes Al Rashidiya, Mirdif, Umm Ramool, Nad Al Hamar, Al Warqaa 4, Mushrif, Festival City, International City, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Areas 1, 2 and 3.
The police station oversees an area of more than 101 square kilometres, underlining its strategic role in serving residential, commercial and industrial communities across Dubai.
The station also recorded a 97.45 per cent confidence rate in nearby police services and achieved 98.2 per cent employee happiness. In addition, it secured five institutional excellence awards and implemented 221 development suggestions as part of ongoing innovation and service improvement efforts.
Al Marri praised the station’s operational readiness, field efficiency and commitment to proactive smart policing services that contribute to improving quality of life and strengthening community security across Dubai.
He said the achievements reflect the continued support of the UAE’s leadership and the efforts of security and administrative teams working with a unified vision and strong sense of responsibility.
At the end of the visit, Al Marri commended the station’s personnel for their professionalism and dedication, stressing the importance of maintaining development efforts and further enhancing security and service performance indicators in line with future ambitions.