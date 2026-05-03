Lt. Gen. Al Marri was accompanied by senior leadership, including Maj. Gen. Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; Maj. Gen. Eid Mohammad Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brig. Majed Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations; Brig. Sultan Al Owais, Deputy Director for Deira Police Stations Affairs; Brig. Ali Al Ketbi, Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station; Brig. Dr Ibrahim Bin Saba, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brig. Ahmed Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; and Lt. Col. Dr Abdulrazzaq Abdulrahim, Head of the Inspection Section, along with several officers.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.