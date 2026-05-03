Inspection shows 98.2% happiness, fast response and smart policing excellence
Dubai : Dubai Police have reported an exceptional 99.7 per cent security coverage rate and a 98.2 per cent customer happiness score at Al Khawaneej Police Station, underscoring its strong operational performance and community impact.
The results were highlighted during an inspection visit by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, as part of the force’s annual inspection programme assessing service quality, operational readiness, and contributions to public safety and quality of life.
Serving more than 244,000 residents across a jurisdiction spanning approximately 1,272 square kilometres, Al Khawaneej Police Station safeguards a diverse area that includes residential communities, schools, healthcare facilities, government entities, and commercial centres.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri was accompanied by senior leadership, including Maj. Gen. Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; Maj. Gen. Eid Mohammad Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brig. Majed Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations; Brig. Sultan Al Owais, Deputy Director for Deira Police Stations Affairs; Brig. Ali Al Ketbi, Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station; Brig. Dr Ibrahim Bin Saba, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brig. Ahmed Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; and Lt. Col. Dr Abdulrazzaq Abdulrahim, Head of the Inspection Section, along with several officers.
Dubai Police said the station’s performance reflects high efficiency, responsiveness, and strong community trust, supported by a continued focus on rapid emergency response and proactive policing aligned with the highest international standards.
During the visit, Lt. Gen. Al Marri emphasised that Al Khawaneej Police Station represents a forward-looking model of policing, driven by innovation, smart technologies, and artificial intelligence to enhance safety and service delivery.
He added that such results demonstrate the professionalism of police teams and their ability to manage diverse challenges, reaffirming Dubai Police’s commitment to continuous development through innovation, proactivity, and speed of achievement.
The force said these efforts further strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world, offering a high quality of life for residents and visitors alike.