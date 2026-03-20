Eid Al Fitr travel: GDRFA chief reviews readiness at Dubai Airports

GDRFA Dubai gears up for Eid Al Fitr travel surge at airports
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, has reviewed operational readiness at Dubai Airports ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holiday, emphasising the importance of smooth procedures and efficient passenger processing.
During an inspection tour, Lieutenant General Al Marri was accompanied by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, along with senior officials. The visit focused on assessing workflow efficiency and the readiness of digital systems across air entry points to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said the preparedness of field teams and strong coordination between relevant entities are key to maintaining high operational standards. He stressed that GDRFA Dubai continues to harness advanced capabilities and smart technologies to deliver a seamless travel experience that reflects Dubai’s global standing and meets travellers’ expectations for speed and efficiency.
He also extended Eid Al Fitr greetings to passport control officers and staff, praising their efforts in facilitating passenger movement during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
“Their dedication reflects the professionalism and commitment that define GDRFA Dubai teams,” he said.
The inspection forms part of GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing efforts to ensure full operational readiness and deliver proactive, integrated services that enhance quality of life and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for travel and mobility.