Dubai airports keep Eid travel smooth amid holiday rush

Al Marri inspects DXB terminals as authorities manage Eid travel surge efficiently
DUBAI: Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), inspected operations at Dubai International Airport on the first day of Eid Al Adha, reviewing passenger movement and the readiness of field teams across all airport terminals.
The inspection tour covered arrival and departure halls at Terminals 1, 2 and 3, as authorities worked to ensure smooth travel procedures during one of the busiest holiday travel periods.
Al Marri was accompanied by Major General Obaid Meher bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai, along with senior Dubai Police officials including Major General Marwan Julfar and Brigadier Expert Hamed Al Hashemi. Assistant director generals and senior officers from both entities also joined the tour.
Officials reviewed operational procedures and assessed the preparedness of teams handling large numbers of travellers during the Eid holiday rush. Authorities said the inspection reflected the close coordination between GDRFA Dubai, Dubai Police and strategic airport partners to maintain fast and efficient passenger processing while ensuring high security standards.
The delegation praised the level of integration between all operational teams, highlighting the role of advanced procedures and real-time coordination in speeding up arrival and departure processes at Dubai airports.
During the visit, Al Marri exchanged Eid greetings with passport officers and frontline employees working at airport counters and checkpoints, commending their efforts during holidays and peak travel seasons.
He praised the role of frontline staff in maintaining service efficiency and said skilled national talents remain central to the success of Dubai’s operational and digital systems.
“Today’s presence alongside senior officers from Dubai Police reflects our commitment to ensuring that the integrated operational ecosystem continues to function with the highest levels of readiness and flexibility for the comfort of travellers,” Al Marri said.
“The seamless procedures we witness today are the result of strategic government integration and the sincere efforts of our human talents, who take pride in delivering a safe and exceptional travel experience that places the people of Dubai and its visitors first.”
The tour also included the launch of the “Eid in Dubai” stamp initiative, through which arriving passengers were welcomed with special Eid-themed passport stamps.
GDRFA Dubai said the initiative aims to create a festive atmosphere for travellers arriving in the emirate during Eid Al Adha and reinforce Dubai’s image as a global destination known for hospitality and cultural connection.