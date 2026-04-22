Long-haul routes are also seeing steep pricing. Flights to London are about Dh3,840, to Edinburgh Dh4,040, and to Zurich Dh3,760. Milan is lower at Dh2,390, while Istanbul stands at Dh2,610 and Athens at Dh3,730. Fares to Almaty and Tbilisi are around Dh2,330, while the fare to New York is nearing Dh4,760.

He added: “Fares are Dh2,000 and above. Some passengers are also taking connecting flights via Bangalore and Mumbai – that’s how strong the demand is. The bottom line is that there is no choice but to book early.”

“Demand is high, but supply has not been fully reinstated,” said Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com. “IndiGo was operating around 40 daily flights earlier; now it has about 11. Slots are being opened, but very slowly.”

“Things had been improving over the last two days, but tensions in the region have picked up again today,” he said. “So, we cannot say that regular travel has fully resumed, but airlines are operating a good number of flights, especially UAE carriers.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.