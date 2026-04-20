“A lot of people who were meant to come back between late March and early April are now returning in large numbers,” Sudheesh said. “Families who travelled home when schools went online are coming back, including workers like bus drivers who had taken a break. In the next week, there will be a huge incoming rush.”

“This week and the next, we are seeing strong traffic into the UAE,” said TP Sudheesh, General Manager at Deira Travels. “People are hopeful that more fighting won’t continue and that the ceasefire will hold. With schools reopening, bookings have picked up significantly.”

“Fares are still high, starting from around Dh2,000 and above on many routes,” he said. “There is no choice but to book early given the limited availability.”

“Turkish and European carriers are likely to resume more services around early May, with fuller capacity by May 5,” Babu said. “UAE carriers like Emirates and Air Arabia are also scaling up operations.”

“Demand is strong, but supply hasn’t fully come back yet,” said Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com. “For example, IndiGo was operating around 40 daily flights earlier, but that dropped to about 11. It is now gradually increasing, but recovery is slow.”

“There has been strong interest in leisure travel around Eid, with packages in the range of 100 to 150 bookings for destinations like Georgia and Baku,” Babu said, adding that more routes are expected to reopen by the end of May.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.