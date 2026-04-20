UAE schools reopen: Students return to campuses for in-person learning with safety measures

School buses back on roads, safety drills on the cards while some students continue online
Highlights
Schools across the UAE are reopening with enhanced safety protocols in place after more than 40 days of online learning.
In Dubai, institutions have been implementing measures in line with guidance from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, with staff trained on updated safety and operational procedures ahead of students’ return.
At GEMS Metropole School, designated “safe zones” have been introduced across the campus. Marked with blue stickers in corridors, these areas are positioned away from windows as part of the school’s precautionary planning.
- Zainab Husain reporting from GEMS Metropole School, Dubai
Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to fully stop when a school bus extends its “STOP” sign, warning that non-compliance endangers students and carries strict penalties.
Motorists must halt in both directions and maintain at least a five-metre distance to allow safe boarding and crossing. Authorities said violations will result in a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points.
The renewed warning comes as schools across the UAE resume in-person learning, with increased traffic expected around school zones during peak hours.
Early childhood centres in Dubai are adopting a phased approach to reopening, with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) allowing private nurseries to resume in-person operations gradually, subject to approval.
At the same time, nurseries are expanding home-based learning services, including centre-led home-based learning (CLHL) groups and supervised home tutoring for children up to six years old.
Nearly 100 CLHL hubs are currently operating across communities, supported by more than 74 educators providing home-based learning assistance.
As schools reopen today, flexibility remains a key part of the transition. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai said the return to in-person learning is being carefully managed, with approvals granted only after institutions meet strict health and safety requirements.
Schools and universities may continue to offer a mix of in-person and distance learning to support their communities. However, KHDA has clarified that teachers will not be required to deliver both formats at the same time.
Despite the broader reopening, several schools have informed parents that they will not resume on-campus learning immediately.
Leams Education, which operates multiple schools across the UAE, has confirmed a delay in reopening as it completes final-stage staff training, safety drills, and compliance procedures required for KHDA approval.
Other Dubai schools are taking a similar approach, with some continuing distance learning for at least another week and others extending remote learning until further notice.
Distance learning was introduced in the UAE on March 2, 2026 as a precautionary measure amid regional security concerns linked to ongoing conflict in the region following reported attacks involving Iran and Gulf countries, including the UAE.
The initial remote learning period was scheduled until March 6, before the spring break was brought forward. Authorities later extended online learning in stages while closely monitoring the situation and prioritising the safety of students and school staff.
The UAE Ministry of Education has confirmed that in-person classes will resume across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools on Monday, ending days of uncertainty over the duration of distance learning.
Separately, the Ministry of Interior, through the Federal Traffic Council, has announced a nationwide traffic plan to ensure a safe return to schools. The measures include increased police presence near schools and key roads, enhanced traffic management during peak hours, and steps to support safe movement of school buses and pedestrians.
Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed near schools, and strictly follow traffic rules, including stopping when a school bus “STOP” sign is extended.