UAE schools reopen: Students return to campuses for in-person learning with safety measures

Schools across the UAE are reopening with enhanced safety protocols in place after more than 40 days of online learning.

In Dubai, institutions have been implementing measures in line with guidance from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, with staff trained on updated safety and operational procedures ahead of students’ return.

At GEMS Metropole School, designated “safe zones” have been introduced across the campus. Marked with blue stickers in corridors, these areas are positioned away from windows as part of the school’s precautionary planning.

- Zainab Husain reporting from GEMS Metropole School, Dubai