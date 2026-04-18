Back to school mode on in the UAE: All the key updates

A full update on school reopening, hybrid learning, transport, back-to-school preparations
Dubai: As schools across the UAE reopen their doors, families are once again slipping into familiar routines, from early morning alarms to last-minute school shopping.
The return marks a renewed sense of normalcy after nearly 50 days of distance learning mandated amid regional tensions linked to the US-Israel war on Iran.
All nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools will resume regular on-campus classes on Monday, April 20, according to the UAE’s Ministry of Education.
The move has also extended to higher education, with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announcing that universities and colleges will reopen for in-person learning on the same date.
Authorities have noted that the decision follows the successful completion of readiness plans by institutions, including facility preparations, staff training, and updates to safety and security protocols. These steps have been intended to ensure a safe and reassuring learning environment for students and their families.
While most schools have been set to welcome students back to classrooms, flexibility will remain a key consideration of the transition.
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has highlighted that the return will be carefully managed, with approvals granted only after institutions meet strict health and safety requirements.
Schools and universities may continue to offer a mix of on-site and distance learning to accommodate the needs of their communities. However, KHDA has clarified that teachers will not be required to conduct in-person and remote classes simultaneously.
Despite the broader reopening, several schools have informed parents that they will not resume on-campus learning immediately.
For one, Leams Education, which operates multiple schools across the UAE, has confirmed that it will delay reopening as it completes final-stage staff training, safety drills, and compliance procedures required for KHDA approval.
Other Dubai schools have taken a similar approach, with some opting to continue distance learning for at least another week and others extending remote learning until further notice.
Dubai Scholars has told parents it will remain online pending KHDA approval, while Dubai International Academy in Emirates Hills has indicated that it is aiming to reopen “at the earliest opportunity,” subject to a successful inspection.
JSS Private School has also confirmed that online classes will continue until all prerequisites are met.
The ministry has bared that private schools have the option to implement hybrid rotational models when needed, in line with approved regulations and under the supervision of local authorities.
Early childhood centres have adopted a phased approach to reopening. Last April 15, KHDA has mentioned that private early childhood centres in Dubai may resume in-person operations gradually, subject to approval.
At the same time, nurseries have been expanding home-based learning services. New offerings include centre-led home-based learning (CLHL) groups and supervised home tutoring for children up to six years old.
Nearly 100 CLHL hubs are currently operating across communities, supported by more than 74 CLHL educators providing home-based learning assistance.
School bus operations will also restart across all public and private schools from Monday, following ongoing assessments by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Education and local education authorities.
School transport services in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman have confirmed to resume, after coordination between education and emergency officials.
Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and to rely on verified government sources for updates. Relevant entities will maintain high levels of readiness as the situation continues to be monitored.
Meanwhile, retail destinations have been witnessing a noticeable surge in footfall as families prepare for the resumption.
At Lulu Hypermarket, parents and students have been seen shopping for lunch boxes, water bottles, and other school accessories, reflecting growing excitement about returning to classroom learning.
Retailers have responded quickly, rolling out in-store and online promotions with dedicated displays tailored to the back-to-school season.
For many families, the focus is not only on academics but also on ensuring children are fully equipped for daily routines, with convenience and value remaining as priorities.
As classrooms reopen and routines fall back into place, the UAE’s education sector balances a return to normal life with continued caution and flexibility.