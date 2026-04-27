Dubai school reopening rules: New ‘safe zone’ requirements, explained

What parents must know about KHDA’s new campus ‘safe zones’ and rules
Dubai: Schools in the UAE have resumed in-person learning, with a phased return to normal operations following weeks of disruption. Here is what parents need to know about school reopening rules, safe zones and the resumption of outdoor activities in Dubai.
Schools across the UAE reopened on April 20 after more than 40 days of distance learning, introduced due to regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran war.
In Dubai, private schools were only permitted to reopen after receiving approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Schools were required to sign a reopening Acknowledgment and Consent Form and ensure all staff completed reopening protocol training.
KHDA had set a deadline of April 27 for all schools to resume face-to-face learning alongside distance learning.
As part of reopening measures, many schools introduced designated ‘safe zones’ within their campuses. These are specific indoor areas designed to ensure student safety during any emergency and must be as per the KHDA 'Reopening Protocols for Dubai Private Schools' guidelines.
Safe zones must meet strict criteria:
Enclosed by solid walls with a concrete roof and no exposure to external areas
Proper ventilation without exposure to potential hazards
Clearly marked emergency exits and assembly points
Safe zone rules
To be considered compliant, safe zones must:
Be located away from windows and glass
Be reachable within one minute from any location
Not require crossing outdoor or exposed areas
Be available in multiple locations across the building
Not be used if a compliant safe zone does not exist
Planning and mapping
Schools must ensure:
Safe zones are clearly marked on evacuation maps and emergency plans
Staff are aware of the safe zones in their assigned areas
Zones are distributed across the building for quick access
Training and readiness
All schools are required to:
Train staff on safety protocols and evacuation routes
Assign roles in advance rather than during an emergency
Prepare and maintain emergency go-bags, including first aid supplies, registers and contact details
Following the reopening of schools, majority of campuses in Dubai are resuming outdoor activities.
Outdoor areas, including sports fields, had remained closed as a precaution even after students returned to classrooms. Physical education (PE) classes and assemblies were also paused during this transition period.
However, new communication from KHDA indicates that outdoor activities are set to resume, marking a further step towards restoring normal school routines for students.