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Dubai school reopening rules: New ‘safe zone’ requirements, explained

What parents must know about KHDA’s new campus ‘safe zones’ and rules

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Students at GEMS Metropole school in Dubai. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Students at GEMS Metropole school in Dubai. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Schools in the UAE have resumed in-person learning, with a phased return to normal operations following weeks of disruption. Here is what parents need to know about school reopening rules, safe zones and the resumption of outdoor activities in Dubai.

When did schools reopen?

Schools across the UAE reopened on April 20 after more than 40 days of distance learning, introduced due to regional tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran war.

In Dubai, private schools were only permitted to reopen after receiving approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Schools were required to sign a reopening Acknowledgment and Consent Form and ensure all staff completed reopening protocol training.

KHDA had set a deadline of April 27 for all schools to resume face-to-face learning alongside distance learning.

What are ‘safe zones’ in schools?

As part of reopening measures, many schools introduced designated ‘safe zones’ within their campuses. These are specific indoor areas designed to ensure student safety during any emergency and must be as per the KHDA 'Reopening Protocols for Dubai Private Schools' guidelines. 

Indoor operations and space requirements

Safe zones must meet strict criteria:

  • Enclosed by solid walls with a concrete roof and no exposure to external areas

  • Proper ventilation without exposure to potential hazards

  • Clearly marked emergency exits and assembly points

Safe zone rules

To be considered compliant, safe zones must:

  • Be located away from windows and glass

  • Be reachable within one minute from any location

  • Not require crossing outdoor or exposed areas

  • Be available in multiple locations across the building

  • Not be used if a compliant safe zone does not exist

Planning and mapping

Schools must ensure:

  • Safe zones are clearly marked on evacuation maps and emergency plans

  • Staff are aware of the safe zones in their assigned areas

  • Zones are distributed across the building for quick access

Training and readiness

All schools are required to:

  • Train staff on safety protocols and evacuation routes

  • Assign roles in advance rather than during an emergency

  • Prepare and maintain emergency go-bags, including first aid supplies, registers and contact details

Outdoor activities resume in Dubai schools

Outdoor areas, including sports fields, had remained closed as a precaution even after students returned to classrooms. Physical education (PE) classes and assemblies were also paused during this transition period.

However, new communication from KHDA indicates that outdoor activities are set to resume, marking a further step towards restoring normal school routines for students.

Related Topics:
KHDAUAE schoolsDubai private schools

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