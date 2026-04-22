Prepared, not panicked: Abu Dhabi’s school safety guide sets a new standard for emergency readiness

From home to classroom to bus, a unified plan to keep every student safe
ABU DHABI: Authorities have issued a comprehensive guide to enhance the readiness of educational institutions, including school transportation, to mitigate risks and manage emergency and exceptional situations.
The guide applies to the remaining period of the current academic year and in 2026.
The guide was issued as part of the “Our Community is Ready” campaign, a proactive effort by the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), in collaboration with the Department of Education and Knowledge and the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The guide goes beyond basic instructions: it offers an integrated framework for safety management within the educational environment —from the moment a student leaves home, throughout the school day, and until their safe return — while clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders.
Safety is a collective responsibility. Through adherence, cooperation, and awareness, parents, educators, students, and staff together can create a secure and supportive educational environment capable of responding effectively to any challenge. Preparedness is not optional — it is essential.
The guide is built on clear, consistent, and interconnected procedures aimed at safeguarding students and educational staff. It emphasizes strict adherence to official instructions and discourages individual decision-making that could compromise public safety.
It also highlights the importance of relying solely on official communication channels and avoiding the spread of rumors, ensuring accurate and timely responses during critical situations.
Parents play a vital role in reinforcing student safety, beginning with strict compliance with official guidance and avoiding unilateral actions such as going to the school or picking up their child without direct instructions.
Key recommendations include:
Preparing children psychologically and reinforcing a sense of calm and security.
Keeping contact information updated with the school.
Following official communication channels only.
Avoiding the sharing of unverified information.
During an alert:
Parents are urged not to send their children to school until an official “all clear” notification is issued.
They should avoid gathering near schools, adhere to designated pick-up locations, and provide emotional support to their children following any incident.
Teachers are at the forefront of handling emergencies within schools. The guide stresses the importance of:
Being fully familiar with emergency exits and safe assembly points.
Regularly educating students on
evacuation and safety procedures.
In emergency situations:
Immediately stop the lesson and reassure students.
Maintain calm and prevent panic.
Follow appropriate procedures (evacuation, shelter-in-place, or relocation) without crowding or chaos.
Account for all students, with special attention to students of determination and those with medical needs.
Educators are also instructed to avoid independent decisions and strictly follow official updates and directives.
Safety and security officers are responsible for ensuring that schools are fully prepared to handle emergencies by:
Clearly designating safe zones within school premises.
Activating alarm systems or alternative alert mechanisms.
Managing entry and exit flows to prevent congestion.
Conducting regular drills and training for staff.
They are also tasked with ensuring readiness to suspend in-person learning when necessary and securing safe access points.
The guide underscores the student’s role in maintaining personal safety by:
Following instructions from teachers and supervisors.
Being familiar with emergency exits and assembly areas.
Reporting any unusual behavior or suspicious situations.
Adhering to school transport safety rules.
During an alert:
Stop all activities immediately.
Move calmly to designated safe areas without pushing or running.
Refrain from taking photos or sharing information.
Notify staff of any missing classmates or unusual observations.
Special attention is given to school transportation, with clear responsibilities for drivers and supervisors:
Ensuring students board and disembark only at designated locations.
Verifying seatbelt use and proper seating.
Preventing movement indide the bus while in motion.
In emergencies:
Maintain student calm.
Stop the bus in a safe location away from potential hazards.
Guide students to evacuate or take cover if needed.
Immediately communicate with the school and relevant authorities.
The guide concludes with a clear message:
Safety is a collective responsibility. Through adherence, cooperation, and awareness, parents, educators, students, and staff together can create a secure and supportive educational environment capable of responding effectively to any challenge. Preparedness is not optional — it is essential.