GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Abu Dhabi Awards announces winners of nationwide school competition

Winning schools were selected based on participation and engagement levels

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi Awards announces winners of nationwide school competition

Abu Dhabi Awards in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has announced the winners of its nationwide Schools Competition, launched at the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year. The initiative aims to encourage students to participate in the nominations campaign and to promote the values of goodness, giving and appreciation among younger generations.

The competition aimed to instill core values in students, including fostering a culture of positive impact, encouraging recognition of individuals who serve the community, and strengthening a sense of social responsibility. It also supports the development of critical thinking and decision-making skills, contributing to the growth of a generation capable of making a positive impact.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

15,000 nominations from 50 schools across the UAE

The competition saw widespread participation from schools and students across the UAE's various emirates, with 50 schools taking part and nominations exceeding 15,000 — more than double the number submitted in the previous edition. This remarkable surge reflects a strong and growing engagement with the initiative's objectives and vision. In this context, the Abu Dhabi Awards recognised seven schools that demonstrated exceptional commitment and extra efforts in supporting the campaign and promoting its values among students and the wider school community.

Winning schools were selected based on participation and engagement levels, with Rawdat Al Musk, Zayed Educational Complex – Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Juwairiya Bint Al Harith ranking among the highest participating schools in recognition of their efforts in promoting the Awards’ message and reinforcing the values of goodness and giving within the school community. Several other schools also demonstrated outstanding levels of engagement and participation, including Al Qariah School, City Private School in Ajman, Al Madar International School in Al Ain and Mezyad School, reflecting the initiative’s wide reach and the strong level of positive engagement witnessed among students and school communities across the UAE.

Honoured schools

The seven winning schools were honoured during a special virtual ceremony, during which the Awards organisers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, commended the extensive efforts undertaken throughout the academic year. These included a wide range of events, discussion sessions, school radio broadcasts and interactive activities held in conjunction with key occasions throughout the year.

Such efforts were directly reflected in nomination figures that exceeded 100% of the total student count in the recognised schools, highlighting the strong level of engagement among students, schools and the wider school community in supporting the Awards’ message and promoting the values of goodness and giving.

Empowering younger generations

Amal Al Ameri, Member of the Organising Committee for the Abu Dhabi Awards, said:

“This initiative, organised by the Abu Dhabi Awards in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering younger generations and reinforcing the values of giving and appreciation among students.

By engaging them in meaningful initiatives, we aim to encourage positive community participation, strengthen social responsibility, and contribute to building a more connected and compassionate society across the UAE.”

The Ministry of Education noted that public schools’ participation in Abu Dhabi Awards reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening UAE values and identity, while helping students take pride in their heritage and culture inspired by the legacy of past generations.

This initiative forms part of the Abu Dhabi Awards’ continued efforts to promote a culture of giving and to highlight inspiring individuals who contribute selflessly to society.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Applause Award is widely regards as the 'Oscars' of amusement industry.

Abu Dhabi theme park named best in the world

3m read
UAE students achieve record CBSE class 10 results

UAE students achieve record CBSE class 10 results

3m read
Sharjah Coop receives 2026 Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award at Emirates Palace ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah Coop wins top UAE agriculture award 2026

2m read
Mays Samer, and Femi Latheef share how they feel on returning to campus

UAE students share back-to-school feelings

4m read