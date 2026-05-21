Winning schools were selected based on participation and engagement levels
Abu Dhabi Awards in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has announced the winners of its nationwide Schools Competition, launched at the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year. The initiative aims to encourage students to participate in the nominations campaign and to promote the values of goodness, giving and appreciation among younger generations.
The competition aimed to instill core values in students, including fostering a culture of positive impact, encouraging recognition of individuals who serve the community, and strengthening a sense of social responsibility. It also supports the development of critical thinking and decision-making skills, contributing to the growth of a generation capable of making a positive impact.
The competition saw widespread participation from schools and students across the UAE's various emirates, with 50 schools taking part and nominations exceeding 15,000 — more than double the number submitted in the previous edition. This remarkable surge reflects a strong and growing engagement with the initiative's objectives and vision. In this context, the Abu Dhabi Awards recognised seven schools that demonstrated exceptional commitment and extra efforts in supporting the campaign and promoting its values among students and the wider school community.
Winning schools were selected based on participation and engagement levels, with Rawdat Al Musk, Zayed Educational Complex – Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Juwairiya Bint Al Harith ranking among the highest participating schools in recognition of their efforts in promoting the Awards’ message and reinforcing the values of goodness and giving within the school community. Several other schools also demonstrated outstanding levels of engagement and participation, including Al Qariah School, City Private School in Ajman, Al Madar International School in Al Ain and Mezyad School, reflecting the initiative’s wide reach and the strong level of positive engagement witnessed among students and school communities across the UAE.
The seven winning schools were honoured during a special virtual ceremony, during which the Awards organisers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, commended the extensive efforts undertaken throughout the academic year. These included a wide range of events, discussion sessions, school radio broadcasts and interactive activities held in conjunction with key occasions throughout the year.
Such efforts were directly reflected in nomination figures that exceeded 100% of the total student count in the recognised schools, highlighting the strong level of engagement among students, schools and the wider school community in supporting the Awards’ message and promoting the values of goodness and giving.
Amal Al Ameri, Member of the Organising Committee for the Abu Dhabi Awards, said:
“This initiative, organised by the Abu Dhabi Awards in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering younger generations and reinforcing the values of giving and appreciation among students.
By engaging them in meaningful initiatives, we aim to encourage positive community participation, strengthen social responsibility, and contribute to building a more connected and compassionate society across the UAE.”
The Ministry of Education noted that public schools’ participation in Abu Dhabi Awards reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening UAE values and identity, while helping students take pride in their heritage and culture inspired by the legacy of past generations.
This initiative forms part of the Abu Dhabi Awards’ continued efforts to promote a culture of giving and to highlight inspiring individuals who contribute selflessly to society.