UAE students achieve record CBSE class 10 results with Unique World Education in 2026

Students from top Indian schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi score up to 99% overall
As CBSE Class 10 results for the academic year 2025–2026 were announced, one name stood out consistently across Indian schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi — Unique World Education. The institute, which operates four branches across the UAE, celebrated an exceptional batch of toppers this year, with multiple students achieving 99% overall and many students scoring a perfect 100 out of 100 in Mathematics.
For thousands of Indian expatriate families across the UAE, finding quality CBSE tuition that delivers real, measurable results has always been a priority. This year’s results have made that choice significantly easier.
Toppers from leading Indian schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
The 2026 results saw outstanding performances from students enrolled across some of the most prominent Indian schools in the UAE, including The Indian High School, GEMS Our Own English School, Indian International School, Springdales School, Bright Riders School, Mayoor Private School, Sunrise School, ADIS Wathba, The Millennium School, Arabian Indian School, NIMS Dubai, St. Joseph’s School, GEMS Legacy School, and Dunes International School, among many others spread across both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
• Sabanth Raj — The Indian High School, Dubai | 99%
• Darshan Ragesh — ADIS Wathba, Abu Dhabi | 99% | 100/100 in Mathematics
• Dhanya — Indian International School, Dubai | 99% | 100/100 in Mathematics
• Rena Eliz Mathew — The Millennium School, Dubai | 99%
• Faiza Mohammed — GEMS Our Own English School, Dubai | 99%
• Mayra Kousthubh Kulkarni — Global Indian International School, Abu Dhabi | 98%
• Harinesh Sherven — Mayoor Private School, Abu Dhabi | 98%
• Jenelia Jamsheer — Sunrise School, Abu Dhabi | 98%
• Sarah K — Bright Riders School, Abu Dhabi | 98%
• Adith Prasad — The Indian High School, Abu Dhabi | 98%
• Ephrem Chrisander — Bright Riders School, Abu Dhabi | 96% | 100/100 in Mathematics
• Veda Balasubramaniam — Arabian Indian School, Abu Dhabi | 96%
• Haripriya — NIMS Dubai | 96%
Scores between 93% and 97% were achieved by dozens more students across both emirates, reflecting the institute’s consistent ability to produce top results year after year.
Four branches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Unique World Education currently operates four branches across the UAE, ensuring families in both emirates have easy access to quality CBSE coaching:
• Al Karama, Dubai
• Al Nahda, Dubai
• Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi
• Mussafah, Abu Dhabi
Each branch maintains the same high standards of teaching, structured curriculum, and commitment to student success — whether a family is based in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
What makes Unique World Education the preferred choice for Indian families across the UAE is the breadth of its academic offering. All four branches provide:
• CBSE Tuition for Classes 6 to 12 — subject-specific coaching across Science, Mathematics, English, and Commerce for students in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi
• NEET Coaching — structured medical entrance preparation with experienced faculty, mock tests, and personalised guidance
• IIT-JEE Coaching — rigorous engineering entrance coaching that mirrors the best preparation institutes in India, now accessible across all four UAE branches
• Foundation Courses for Classes 6 to 9 — building the conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills that make the difference at board level
In a competitive landscape of tutoring options across the UAE, Unique World Education has consistently separated itself through one thing — verified, published results. Year after year, students from Indian schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi have walked into their board examinations prepared, confident, and ready to perform.
The 2026 CBSE results are not an outlier. They are a continuation of a track record that has made Unique World Education the most trusted name in CBSE tuition across the UAE — for board exams, NEET, and IIT-JEE alike. For Indian expatriate parents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi seeking the best academic support for their children, Unique World Education delivers the expertise, the infrastructure, and the results to back it up.
📞 +971 56 628 2825 | +971 54 995 3437
🌐 www.uniqueworldedu.com
📧 info@uniqueworldedu.com
Branches: Al Karama Dubai | Al Nahda Dubai | Hamdan Street Abu Dhabi | Mussafah Abu Dhabi