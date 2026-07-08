International Indian School, Abu Dhabi follows a competency-driven learning model

In conversation with Dr Beno Kurien, Principal, International Indian School, Abu Dhabi
How is your school rethinking teaching and learning so that students develop not only academic strength, but also adaptability, problem-solving abilities and the confidence to navigate uncertainty?
At International Indian School, we have transitioned to a competency-driven learning model that prioritizes skill mastery over instructional hours. Instead of simply covering curriculum, we now design learning around complex problems that have no single correct answer. For example, in our new Innovation Lab, students don't just study science, they are given a real community issue and must prototype a solution, defend their budget thereby cultivating practical, real-world competencies.
Many schools speak about future-ready learning but translating that into the curriculum requires concrete change. How are you redesigning classroom experiences, subject integration and assessment methods to ensure students are developing skills that remain relevant in a fast-changing global economy?
We stopped treating future-ready as something extra and started making it part of everything we do every day. To a certain extent, we replaced core subject single classes with two-hour team-taught blocks where students solve real problems like supply-chain crises, using math, writing, and ethics together. We organised our whole curriculum around eight key skills, such as data literacy and systems thinking, and merged subjects like science with social studies. We score projects on a four-point rubric for both the final product and the learning process, like how students improve after feedback.
What specific initiatives has your school introduced to help students better understand emerging industries, evolving career opportunities and the expectations of higher education institutions worldwide?
We bring in professionals from fast-growing fields like AI, green energy, and healthcare to run workshops and mentor student projects. Every student from grade 10 to 12 completes two internships by graduation. We also teach students how to research universities, write strong applications, and handle interviews. Career counsellors work with every student from grade 9 to map possible paths.
Career guidance is increasingly moving beyond university counselling into long-term life planning. How does your school support students in making decisions about higher education, career pathways and skill development?
Our school psychologists conduct psychometric tests to identify each student's natural strengths and aptitudes. The results are discussed with the student and their parents, helping them choose career paths that truly fit. We start career guidance early, not just in the final year. From grade 9, students explore different fields through guest speakers, career fests and short internships. Students create a personal "skill portfolio" that tracks their growth in communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.
Extracurricular programmes are now considered an integral part of student development. How are sports, arts, innovation programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives or leadership opportunities being designed to strengthen competencies that are valuable for future careers and real-world success?
We design all extracurriculars to build real-world skills, not just as hobbies. In sports, students learn teamwork, discipline and handling pressure. Arts programmes are designed to develop creativity, communication, and attention to detail. Our innovation labs let students build prototypes and pitch ideas, teaching problem-solving and resilience. Entrepreneurship initiatives require students to create business plans, manage budgets, and present as a seminar to their peers. Leadership opportunities include student-led projects and peer mentoring, where they practice decision-making and conflict resolution. Every activity ends with a reflection session, where students identify which skills they practiced and how they apply to future careers.