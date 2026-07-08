International Indian School, Abu Dhabi follows a competency-driven learning model

We stopped treating future-ready as something extra and started making it part of everything we do every day. To a certain extent, we replaced core subject single classes with two-hour team-taught blocks where students solve real problems like supply-chain crises, using math, writing, and ethics together. We organised our whole curriculum around eight key skills, such as data literacy and systems thinking, and merged subjects like science with social studies. We score projects on a four-point rubric for both the final product and the learning process, like how students improve after feedback.