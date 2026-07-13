Academic excellence and life-readiness go hand in hand at JSS Private School Dubai

In conversation with Chitra Sharma, Principal, JSS Private School Dubai
How is your school rethinking teaching and learning so that students develop not only academic strength, but also adaptability, problem-solving abilities and the confidence to navigate uncertainty?
At JSS Private School Dubai, we believe academic excellence and life-readiness must go hand in hand. Central to this is our THRYVE Continuous Professional Learning framework — a tiered professional development programme for teachers spanning three levels from foundational to advanced practice.
By continuously upskilling our educators, we ensure classroom experiences are innovative, evidence-informed, and responsive to 21st-century learners.
Alongside this, our ACHIEVE WELL initiative embeds a holistic approach to student development anchored in the PERMAH+ 3 framework — nurturing not just academic strength but emotional wellbeing, positive relationships, and a sense of purpose. Together, these pillars ensure our students develop the adaptability, resilience, and confidence to navigate an ever-changing world.
Many schools speak about future-ready learning, but translating that into the curriculum requires concrete change. How are you redesigning classroom experiences, subject integration and assessment methods?
Meaningful change requires both strong systems and strong people. Our Subject Leads, SLTs, Inclusion Department and STAR Committee drives this through regular walk-ins and internal audits that monitor and elevate teaching and learning standards across the school.
Our THRYVE CPL framework ensures teachers receive tiered, progressive training — moving classroom practice from good to exceptional. Assessment has evolved to include portfolios, presentations, and performance-based tasks alongside traditional examinations.
Cross-curricular project work connects STEM, humanities, and the arts, with digital literacy, AI awareness, and design thinking embedded across all grade levels — ensuring future-readiness is not a standalone programme but a thread woven through everything we do.
What specific initiatives has your school introduced to help students better understand emerging industries, evolving career opportunities and the expectations of higher education institutions worldwide?
We have introduced a rich ecosystem of initiatives in this space. Our AVENUES Sessions bring in expert speakers from diverse industries, exposing students to real-world perspectives on emerging careers and global opportunities.
Through strategic tie-ups with leading companies and active parent partnerships, we offer structured summer and winter internship opportunities that give students hands-on, industry-relevant experience. From Grade 8 onwards, students also participate in our dedicated Internship Module developed in collaboration with ISMOJO, MINDLER, Corporate Gurukul, SUPROS, IDP, Learn with Leaders, 3E (Empower, Enhance, Educate)— equipping them with professional skills, workplace readiness, and career confidence well before graduation.
Our flagship SMART Career Day — DISCOVER U, themed around FUTUREs 5.0, brings together 30+ universities and industry leaders for an immersive experience designed for both students and parents to explore higher education pathways and the careers of tomorrow.
Career guidance is increasingly moving beyond university counselling into long-term life planning. How does your school support students in making decisions about higher education, career pathways and skill development?
At JSSPS, career guidance is not a destination — it is a journey that begins in Kindergarten and evolves meaningfully through every stage of schooling. In the early years, career awareness is built through role play and imaginative exploration, while in Primary, it is deliberately embedded across subjects through a specially designed Career Curriculum that nurtures curiosity and self-awareness from a young age.
As students transition to Middle School, they engage with MY Compass Today — a structured programme that helps them begin reflecting on their strengths, interests, and aspirations. In Grades 9 to 12, subject-specialist teachers play an active role in guiding students through their academic and career choices, offering consistent, informed support within their areas of expertise.
A significant milestone in our guidance journey is the psychometric assessment offered in Grades 10 and 11, which provides students with a deeper understanding of their aptitude and learning profile — empowering them to make confident, well-informed decisions about stream selection and career direction.
Our dedicated Career Counsellor provides personalised one-on-one sessions and, where greater clarity is needed, connects students with external expert career sessions for more specific and specialised guidance. Parents are onboarded at the very start of the academic year through structured orientation sessions that outline the career guidance timeline — ensuring they are informed, aligned, and always welcome partners in their child's journey.
Practically, students receive hands-on support with UCAS and Common App college applications, Letters of Recommendation, visits to external career fairs, and access to subject-specific certified sessions delivered by industry experts. Our AVENUES Sessions bring accomplished professionals directly to students, while summer and winter internship opportunities — facilitated through company tie-ups, parent partnerships, and our ISMOJO Internship Module from Grade 8 — ensure students graduate with real-world exposure and professional confidence.
Our SMART Career Day — DISCOVER U with FUTUREs 5.0 brings this entire ecosystem together in one powerful event — uniting students, parents, universities, and industry leaders around a shared vision of what the future holds and how our students can shape it.
How are sports, arts, innovation programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives or leadership opportunities being designed to strengthen competencies valuable for future careers?
At JSSPS, extracurricular engagement is not optional — it is an integral part of who we are and how we develop our students. We actively encourage participation across a wide spectrum of activities through both inter and intra-school competitions, ensuring every student finds their arena to shine.
Our students are consistently making their mark in swimming, cricket, football, and numerous other sports — bringing home accolades that reflect their dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit. Beyond the sports field, our students excel in debates, creative competitions, and academic challenges — and we are proud to say that recognition and awards have become a regular feature of the JSSPS journey.
What truly sets our students apart is their engagement in original research and academic publishing — with students having authored and published research papers, demonstrating a level of intellectual rigour and independent thinking that goes well beyond the school curriculum. This speaks volumes about the culture of curiosity, critical thinking, and scholarly ambition we nurture at JSSPS.
Our AVENUES Sessions connect students with accomplished professionals and inspiring role models, broadening their perspective on what success can look like. Entrepreneurship challenges and innovation clubs give students the space to ideate, problem-solve, and pitch real solutions — building the mindset of future leaders. Student leadership councils nurture ownership, accountability, and communication skills that extend far beyond the classroom.
All of this sits within our ACHIEVE WELL philosophy — grounded in the PERMAH+ 3 and Futures 5.0 framework — ensuring students engage not just for trophies, but for genuine growth, confidence, and wellbeing. Our Subject Leads, SLTs, Inclusion Department and STAR Committee continuously reviews the quality and impact of these programmes, ensuring every experience remains purposeful, relevant, and of the highest standard.
At JSSPS, we celebrate every win — on the field, on the stage, in the lab, and in print — because a student who is confident, curious, and accomplished in all dimensions is truly ready for the world.
Summer and winter internship pathways, while the Internship Module in collaboration with industry experts like ISMOJO, MINDLER, Corporate Gurukul, SUPROS, IDP, Learn with Leaders, 3E (Empower, Enhance, Educate) from Grade 8 ensures students are building professional competencies progressively and purposefully. All of this is enriched by our ACHIEVE WELL philosophy and continuously reviewed through our THRVYE — ensuring every opportunity we offer is meaningful, relevant, and of the highest standard.